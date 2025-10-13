How To Download FiveM On Windows 11: A Step-by-Step Guide

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

A message from our partner Get Fortect now and keep your Windows PC up and running smoothly each time you use it. The tool will regularly check the health of you system files, drivers, hardware and apps, and tackle potential problems before you could experience any issues because of them. Download Now 0 readers this month, rated 4.6 on Fortect has been downloaded byreaders this month, rated 4.6 on TrustPilot

FiveM offers a unique and engaging way to experience Grand Theft Auto V, allowing players to join custom servers with unique game modes, scripts, and communities. If you’re running Windows 11 and eager to dive into the world of FiveM, this guide provides a clear and simple walkthrough of the download and installation process.

This article will guide you through each step, ensuring a smooth and hassle-free setup, so you can start enjoying the endless possibilities that FiveM has to offer on your Windows 11 machine. From downloading the necessary files to configuring the application, we’ll cover everything you need to know.

How Do I Download FiveM on Windows 11?

Preparing Your System

Before downloading FiveM, ensure your Windows 11 system meets the minimum requirements and is properly configured:

Update Windows 11: Go to Settings > Windows Update and install any available updates. This ensures you have the latest drivers and security patches. Update Grand Theft Auto V: Make sure your copy of GTA V is fully updated through Steam or the Rockstar Games Launcher. FiveM requires a legitimate and up-to-date version of GTA V. Disable Windows Defender Real-time Protection (Temporarily): Sometimes, Windows Defender can interfere with the installation. To temporarily disable it, go to Settings > Privacy & security > Windows Security > Virus & threat protection > Manage settings, and toggle “Real-time protection” to Off. Remember to turn it back on after installation.

Downloading FiveM

Now that your system is prepared, follow these steps to download FiveM:

Visit the FiveM Website: Open your web browser and go to the official FiveM website (https://fivem.net/). Download the Client: Look for the “Download Client” button on the homepage and click it. Agree to Terms: Read the terms of service and, if you agree, click “Yes, I agree!” to start the download. Save the File: Choose a location on your computer to save the FiveM.exe file.

Installing FiveM

With the FiveM client downloaded, you can now install it:

Run the Installer: Locate the downloaded FiveM.exe file and double-click it to run the installer. Select GTA V Location: The installer will prompt you to select the location of your Grand Theft Auto V installation. Browse to the folder where GTA V is installed (e.g., C:\Program Files\Steam\steamapps\common\Grand Theft Auto V ). Complete Installation: Follow the on-screen instructions to complete the installation process. FiveM will download any necessary files and configure itself.

Launching FiveM

Once the installation is complete, you can launch FiveM:

Find the FiveM Shortcut: A FiveM shortcut should now be on your desktop. If not, you can find the FiveM.exe file in the installation directory. Run as Administrator (Recommended): Right-click the FiveM shortcut and select “Run as administrator” for optimal performance. Log In or Create an Account: If prompted, log in with your FiveM account or create a new one. Choose a Server: Browse the server list and select a server to join. Click “Connect” to enter the world of FiveM.

Tips for a Smooth Experience

Check System Requirements: Ensure your PC meets the minimum system requirements for both GTA V and FiveM.

Ensure your PC meets the minimum system requirements for both GTA V and FiveM. Keep Drivers Updated: Regularly update your graphics card drivers for the best performance.

Regularly update your graphics card drivers for the best performance. Firewall Settings: Make sure FiveM is allowed through your Windows Firewall.

Make sure FiveM is allowed through your Windows Firewall. Antivirus Exceptions: Add FiveM to your antivirus exceptions list to prevent conflicts.

Add FiveM to your antivirus exceptions list to prevent conflicts. Community Support: Join the FiveM community forums for troubleshooting and support.

Let’s compare the differences between playing regular GTA V and using FiveM:

Feature Grand Theft Auto V (Online) FiveM Server Type Official Rockstar Servers Custom Community Servers Game Modes Standard Game Modes Wide Variety of Custom Game Modes Scripting Limited Extensive Scripting Capabilities Community Large, General Community Smaller, More Focused Communities Customization Limited Highly Customizable

Dive Into the World of FiveM

Downloading and installing FiveM on Windows 11 opens up a world of possibilities within Grand Theft Auto V. With this guide, you should now be ready to explore custom servers, unique game modes, and engaging communities.

FAQ

Is FiveM safe to download and use? Yes, FiveM is generally safe to download and use, but it’s important to download it from the official website (https://fivem.net/) to avoid any potential malware.

Does FiveM require a legitimate copy of Grand Theft Auto V? Yes, FiveM requires a legitimate and updated copy of Grand Theft Auto V to function properly.

Can I get banned from GTA Online for using FiveM? No, FiveM operates separately from GTA Online, so using it will not result in a ban from GTA Online.

What are the minimum system requirements for FiveM? The minimum system requirements for FiveM are similar to those of Grand Theft Auto V. Ensure your PC meets those requirements for optimal performance.

How do I join a server on FiveM? Launch FiveM, browse the server list, and select a server to join. Click “Connect” to enter the server.

Related reading