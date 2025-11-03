How To Check Word Count On Google Docs: A Step-by-Step Guide

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Google Docs is a powerful word processor, but sometimes finding the simplest features can be a bit tricky. If you’re working on a document and need to know the word count, whether for a school assignment, a professional report, or just your own curiosity, Google Docs offers a few easy ways to get that information. This guide will walk you through the straightforward methods to check the word count in your Google Docs.

Knowing the word count of your document is crucial for meeting requirements and tracking your progress. This guide provides a comprehensive, step-by-step walkthrough to help you quickly and easily find the word count in your Google Docs, ensuring you can manage your writing effectively.

How Do I Find the Word Count on Google Docs?

Using the “Word Count” Tool

This is the most direct method for checking the word count in Google Docs.

Open your Google Doc: Navigate to the document you want to check the word count for. Click “Tools” in the menu bar: At the top of the Google Docs window, click on the “Tools” menu. Select “Word count”: From the dropdown menu, choose “Word count”. A small window will appear. Review the statistics: The “Word count” window will display the number of pages, words, characters, and characters excluding spaces in your document.

Using the Keyboard Shortcut

For a faster way to access the word count, use a keyboard shortcut.

Open your Google Doc: Open the Google Docs document you are working on. Press the shortcut:

On Windows, press Ctrl + Shift + C .

. On Mac, press ? + Shift + C .

View the statistics: The “Word count” window will appear, showing the same information as the “Tools” menu method.

Checking Word Count in a Selection

Sometimes you only need to know the word count of a specific part of your document.

Select the text: Highlight the portion of the document you want to check. Open the “Word count” tool: Use either the “Tools” menu method or the keyboard shortcut. Check “Show word count while typing”: Tick the “Show word count while typing” box. View the selection statistics: The “Word count” window will display the word count for the entire document, but also the word count for the selected text.

Displaying Word Count While Typing

Google Docs can display the word count in real-time as you type.

Open the “Word count” tool: Use either the “Tools” menu method or the keyboard shortcut. Check “Display word count while typing”: Check the box labeled “Display word count while typing”. Observe the word count: A small box will appear in the lower-left corner of your Google Docs window, showing the current word count. This box will update as you type. Click the box for more details: Clicking this box will open the full “Word count” window, showing pages, characters, and characters excluding spaces.

Tips

Customize the Display: The “Display word count while typing” feature can be toggled on and off as needed, providing flexibility in how you view your document.

Keyboard Shortcuts: Familiarize yourself with the keyboard shortcut to quickly access the word count without navigating through the menus.

Selection Specifics: When checking the word count of a selection, ensure you have accurately highlighted the desired text to get the correct count.

Mobile Access: While the "Display word count while typing" feature isn't available on the mobile app, you can still use the "Word count" tool from the "Tools" menu.

Easily Track Your Word Count in Google Docs

Checking the word count in Google Docs is a simple process that can be done in several ways, whether you need the total count or just for a selection. These methods help you efficiently manage your writing and meet any specific requirements.

FAQ

How do I check the word count on Google Docs mobile? Open the document in the Google Docs app, tap the three dots in the upper right corner, select “Word count,” and view the statistics.

Can I see the word count while typing on Google Docs mobile? No, the “Display word count while typing” feature is not available on the Google Docs mobile app.

How do I check the character count on Google Docs? Use the “Word count” tool (Tools > Word count or Ctrl+Shift+C/Cmd+Shift+C). The window displays the number of characters with and without spaces.

Does Google Docs automatically update the word count? Yes, when you have the “Display word count while typing” feature enabled, the word count automatically updates as you type.

Why is my word count different in Google Docs compared to other programs? Differences can occur due to variations in how different programs handle spaces, headers, footers, and other elements in the document.

Comparison of Word Count Methods in Google Docs

Method Description Pros Cons Tools Menu Access the “Word count” tool from the “Tools” menu. Easy to find, provides detailed statistics. Requires multiple clicks. Keyboard Shortcut Use Ctrl + Shift + C (Windows) or ? + Shift + C (Mac). Quick and efficient. Requires memorization of the shortcut. Selection Word Count Highlight text and use the “Word count” tool to see the selection’s word count. Useful for specific sections of the document. Requires manual selection of text. Display While Typing Enable “Display word count while typing” to see the count in real-time. Constantly visible, updates automatically. Takes up screen space, not available on mobile.

Mastering Word Counts in Google Docs

By understanding these methods, you can effectively track and manage your word count in Google Docs, ensuring your documents meet all necessary requirements.

