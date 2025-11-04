How To Check Your WiFi Speed: A Step-by-Step Guide

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Experiencing slow internet speeds can be incredibly frustrating, especially when you’re trying to stream videos, attend online meetings, or simply browse the web. One of the first steps in troubleshooting internet issues is to check your WiFi speed. Knowing your current speed helps you determine if you’re getting the speeds you’re paying for or if there’s a problem with your network.

This guide provides a comprehensive, easy-to-follow method for checking your WiFi speed using various tools and techniques. We’ll walk you through the process, explain how to interpret the results, and offer some tips for improving your connection if needed.

Wondering How to Check Your WiFi Speed?

1. Choose a Reliable Speed Test Website

Several reputable websites offer free and accurate speed tests. Some popular options include:

Speedtest by Ookla

Fast.com (Netflix’s speed test)

Google’s Speed Test

To start, pick one of these speed test websites.

2. Close Unnecessary Applications and Devices

Before running the speed test, ensure you get the most accurate results. Close any applications or programs that might be using your internet connection in the background. This includes:

Streaming services (Netflix, Hulu, Spotify)

Downloading or uploading files

Online games

Other devices connected to your WiFi

Disconnecting other devices from your WiFi network will also help isolate the connection and provide a more accurate reading.

3. Connect to Your WiFi Network

Make sure your device is connected to the WiFi network you want to test. Most devices will automatically connect to a saved network. If not, you can manually connect by:

Clicking on the WiFi icon in your system tray (Windows) or menu bar (Mac).

Selecting your WiFi network from the list.

Entering the password if prompted.

4. Run the Speed Test

Once you’re connected and have closed unnecessary applications, you’re ready to run the speed test:

Visit your chosen speed test website (e.g., Speedtest.net). Locate the “Go” or “Start” button. Click the button to begin the test.

The speed test will typically measure:

Download Speed: How quickly data is transferred from the internet to your device (measured in Mbps).

How quickly data is transferred from the internet to your device (measured in Mbps). Upload Speed: How quickly data is transferred from your device to the internet (measured in Mbps).

How quickly data is transferred from your device to the internet (measured in Mbps). Ping (Latency): The time it takes for a small data packet to travel from your device to a server and back (measured in milliseconds).

5. Understand the Results

After the test completes, you’ll see your download speed, upload speed, and ping. Here’s a general guideline for interpreting the results:

Download Speed:

25 Mbps or higher: Good for streaming HD video and online gaming.

10-25 Mbps: Suitable for most online activities, but may experience buffering with HD video.

5-10 Mbps: Basic internet use, but may be slow for streaming or large downloads.

Below 5 Mbps: Slow and may struggle with even basic tasks.

Upload Speed:

3 Mbps or higher: Good for video conferencing and uploading files.

1-3 Mbps: Acceptable for basic uploading, but may be slow for larger files.

Below 1 Mbps: Slow and may take a long time to upload files.

Ping (Latency):

Below 50 ms: Excellent for online gaming and real-time applications.

50-100 ms: Acceptable for most online activities.

Above 100 ms: May experience lag in online games and video conferencing.

Tips for Improving Your WiFi Speed

If your speed test results are lower than expected, here are some tips to improve your WiFi speed:

Restart Your Router: A simple restart can often resolve temporary connectivity issues.

A simple restart can often resolve temporary connectivity issues. Move Closer to the Router: The further you are from the router, the weaker the signal.

The further you are from the router, the weaker the signal. Reduce Interference: Keep your router away from other electronic devices that can cause interference (e.g., microwaves, cordless phones).

Keep your router away from other electronic devices that can cause interference (e.g., microwaves, cordless phones). Update Your Router’s Firmware: Outdated firmware can affect performance.

Outdated firmware can affect performance. Upgrade Your Router: If you have an old router, consider upgrading to a newer model with better range and performance.

If you have an old router, consider upgrading to a newer model with better range and performance. Contact Your Internet Service Provider (ISP): If you’ve tried all the above steps and your speeds are still slow, there may be an issue with your ISP’s service.

Understanding WiFi Speed

Metric Description Unit Download Speed Rate at which data is transferred from the internet to your device Mbps Upload Speed Rate at which data is transferred from your device to the internet Mbps Ping (Latency) Time it takes for a data packet to travel from your device to a server and back ms Jitter Variation in latency, indicating stability of the connection ms

Understanding these metrics helps you diagnose the quality of your internet connection and identify potential bottlenecks.

Wrapping Up: Your WiFi Speed Check

Checking your WiFi speed is a crucial first step in diagnosing and resolving internet connectivity issues. By following this step-by-step guide, you can easily determine if you’re getting the speeds you’re paying for and take steps to improve your connection if necessary.

FAQ

How often should I check my WiFi speed? You should check your WiFi speed whenever you experience slow internet or suspect a problem with your connection.

What is a good WiFi speed for streaming video? A good WiFi speed for streaming HD video is typically 25 Mbps or higher.

Why is my WiFi speed slower than what I’m paying for? Several factors can affect your WiFi speed, including router placement, interference from other devices, and issues with your ISP’s service.

Can I check my WiFi speed on my phone? Yes, you can check your WiFi speed on your phone using a speed test app or by visiting a speed test website in your mobile browser.

What does ping mean in a speed test? Ping, also known as latency, measures the time it takes for a small data packet to travel from your device to a server and back. Lower ping is better for online gaming and real-time applications.

