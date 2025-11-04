How To Find Windows 11 Product Key Using CMD: A Step-by-Step Guide

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Finding your Windows 11 product key can be necessary for reinstalling the operating system, transferring your license to another computer, or simply verifying your activation status. While there are several methods to retrieve this key, using the Command Prompt (CMD) is a quick and straightforward option. This guide will walk you through the process, step-by-step, ensuring you can easily locate your Windows 11 product key.

This method leverages a simple command within CMD to decode and display the product key stored in your system’s registry. It’s a built-in feature, meaning you don’t need to download any third-party software. Follow the instructions carefully, and you’ll have your product key in no time.

Where Do I Find My Windows 11 Product Key Using CMD?

Step 1: Open Command Prompt as Administrator

Click the Start button. Type cmd or command prompt . Right-click on Command Prompt in the search results. Select Run as administrator. You’ll need administrator privileges to execute the command that retrieves the product key.

Step 2: Execute the Product Key Retrieval Command

In the Command Prompt window, type the following command:

“ wmic path softwarelicensingservice get OA3xOriginalProductKey “

Press Enter.

Step 3: Locate Your Windows 11 Product Key

After executing the command, the Windows 11 product key will be displayed below the command. It will be a 25-character alphanumeric code. Note down the product key carefully. It’s crucial to record the key accurately for future use.

Step 4: Verify the Product Key (Optional)

To verify that the product key is valid, you can try activating Windows 11 with it. Go to Settings > System > Activation. Click Change product key and enter the retrieved key. Follow the on-screen instructions to activate Windows 11.

Tips for a Smooth Process

Ensure you run Command Prompt as an administrator; otherwise, the command might not work.

Double-check the command you type to avoid errors.

Store the product key in a secure location, like a password manager or encrypted document.

If the command doesn’t work, your product key might not be stored in the registry (e.g., if you upgraded from a digital license).

Quick Retrieval of Your Windows 11 Key

Using the Command Prompt to find your Windows 11 product key is a fast and reliable method. By following these steps, you can easily retrieve and save your key for future reference.

FAQ

How do I know if I have administrator privileges?

If you’re prompted for a password or confirmation when you try to run Command Prompt as an administrator, you have administrator privileges.

What if the command doesn’t work?

This method works best for retail licenses. If you upgraded from a previous version of Windows or have a digital license, the key might not be stored in the registry.

Can I use this method on other versions of Windows?

This command should work on Windows 10 and some earlier versions as well.

Is it safe to use Command Prompt to find my product key?

Yes, using Command Prompt with the specified command is a safe and built-in method provided by Windows.

### “ html <table> <thead> <tr> <th>Method</th> <th>Ease of Use</th> <th>Accuracy</th> <th>Requirement</th> </tr> </thead> <tbody> <tr> <td>Command Prompt</td> <td>Easy</td> <td>High</td> <td>Administrator Privileges</td> </tr> <tr> <td>Third-Party Software</td> <td>Moderate</td> <td>Variable</td> <td>Download and Installation</td> </tr> </tbody> </table> “

