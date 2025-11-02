How To Take Screenshots On Windows 10: Step-by-Step Guide And Tips

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

Fix Windows errors with Fortect:

Fortect can repair common computer errors by scanning your entire system for damaged or missing OS files and replacing them with the original, working versions. Optimize your PC in 3 simple steps: Download and Install Fortect on your PC Use the PC Scan feature to look up any Windows issues (including drivers) Right-click on Repair, and fix it within a few minutes. Besides that, it helps you clean up junk files, fix stability problems, and get rid of annoying programs and malware traces.

Capturing a screenshot on Windows 10 is a fundamental skill for anyone using the operating system. Whether you need to share a funny meme, document an error message, or save a visual for later reference, knowing how to take a screenshot is essential. This guide will walk you through the various methods available, ensuring you can quickly and easily capture exactly what you need on your screen.

Windows 10 offers several built-in tools and keyboard shortcuts to take screenshots, catering to different needs and preferences. From capturing the entire screen to selecting a specific area, mastering these techniques will improve your productivity and make sharing information a breeze. Let’s explore the step-by-step methods and some helpful tips to enhance your screenshot game.

What Are The Ways To Screenshot On Windows 10?

Using the Print Screen (PrtScn) Key

The Print Screen key is the most basic way to capture your entire screen.

Press the PrtScn key (usually located in the upper-right corner of your keyboard). Open an image editing program like Paint, Photoshop, or even Microsoft Word. Paste the screenshot by pressing Ctrl + V. Save the image to your desired location.

Using Windows Key + Print Screen

This method automatically saves the screenshot as a file.

Press the Windows key + PrtScn keys simultaneously. Your screen will briefly dim. Navigate to the Pictures folder, then the Screenshots folder to find your saved image.

Using Alt + Print Screen

This method captures only the active window.

Click on the window you want to capture to make it active. Press Alt + PrtScn keys simultaneously. Open an image editing program and paste the screenshot (Ctrl + V). Save the image.

Using the Snipping Tool

The Snipping Tool offers more control over the capture area.

Search for “Snipping Tool” in the Windows search bar and open it. Click New to start a new snip. Select the type of snip you want (Free-form, Rectangular, Window, or Full-screen). Drag your cursor to select the area you want to capture. The screenshot will open in the Snipping Tool window, where you can annotate, save, or copy it.

Using Snip & Sketch (Windows 10 version 1809 and later)

Snip & Sketch is the modern replacement for the Snipping Tool, offering similar functionality with added features.

Press Windows key + Shift + S to activate Snip & Sketch. The screen will dim, and a small toolbar will appear at the top. Select the type of snip you want (Rectangular, Freeform, Window, or Full-screen). Drag your cursor to select the area you want to capture. The screenshot will appear as a notification. Click the notification to open the image in the Snip & Sketch app, where you can annotate, save, or copy it.

Tips For Better Screenshots

Use keyboard shortcuts for speed: Memorizing the keyboard shortcuts ( Windows Key + PrtScn , Alt + PrtScn , Windows Key + Shift + S ) can significantly speed up your screenshot process.

Memorizing the keyboard shortcuts ( , , ) can significantly speed up your screenshot process. Annotate your screenshots: Use the Snipping Tool or Snip & Sketch to add annotations like arrows, highlights, or text to your screenshots before sharing them.

Use the Snipping Tool or Snip & Sketch to add annotations like arrows, highlights, or text to your screenshots before sharing them. Optimize for sharing: Consider the file size and format when saving your screenshots. For web sharing, JPEG or PNG are good choices.

Consider the file size and format when saving your screenshots. For web sharing, JPEG or PNG are good choices. Use cloud storage: Save your screenshots directly to cloud storage services like OneDrive or Google Drive for easy access and sharing across devices.

Save your screenshots directly to cloud storage services like OneDrive or Google Drive for easy access and sharing across devices. Customize Snip & Sketch: Explore the settings in Snip & Sketch to customize keyboard shortcuts and other options to suit your workflow.

Feature Print Screen Key Windows Key + PrtScn Alt + Print Screen Snipping Tool Snip & Sketch Capture Type Full Screen Full Screen Active Window Various Various Auto Save No Yes No No No Editing Options Limited Limited Limited Basic Advanced Ease of Use Very Easy Very Easy Very Easy Easy Easy Windows Version All All All All 1809+

Mastering Screenshots on Windows 10

With these methods, you can easily capture and share anything on your screen. Whether you need a quick full-screen capture or a more precise selection, Windows 10 has you covered.

FAQ

How do I take a screenshot of only one window on Windows 10?

Use the Alt + PrtScn shortcut. This will capture the active window, which you can then paste into an image editing program.

Where are screenshots saved on Windows 10?

Screenshots taken with the Windows Key + PrtScn shortcut are automatically saved in the Pictures > Screenshots folder.

How do I take a screenshot of a specific area on my screen?

Use the Snipping Tool or Snip & Sketch (Windows Key + Shift + S) to select a rectangular or freeform area to capture.

Can I edit screenshots on Windows 10?

Yes, you can use the Snipping Tool or Snip & Sketch to annotate and make basic edits to your screenshots. For more advanced editing, you can use image editing software like Paint or Photoshop.

What is the difference between Snipping Tool and Snip & Sketch?

Snip & Sketch is the modern replacement for the Snipping Tool, offering similar functionality with added features like more annotation options and direct sharing.

Related reading