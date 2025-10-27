How To Check Uptime On Windows 11: A Step-by-Step Guide

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Understanding how long your Windows 11 system has been running without a restart can be useful for troubleshooting performance issues or simply monitoring system stability. Uptime refers to the period since the last system boot. Knowing how to access this information can help you identify potential problems related to long-running processes or memory leaks.

There are several methods to check the uptime on your Windows 11 machine, each offering a slightly different approach. This guide will walk you through the most common and straightforward techniques, ensuring you can easily access this valuable system information.

How Can I Check My Windows 11 Uptime?

Using Task Manager to View Uptime

Task Manager provides a quick and easy way to see your system’s uptime.

Right-click on the Start button. Select “Task Manager” from the menu. If Task Manager opens in a simplified view, click “More details” at the bottom. Navigate to the “Performance” tab. Select “CPU” from the left-hand menu. Look for “Up time” in the bottom right corner of the window. This displays the duration since your last system boot.

Employing the Command Prompt to Determine Uptime

The Command Prompt offers a more precise method using systeminfo.

Click on the Start button. Type “cmd” and press Enter to open the Command Prompt. Type the following command and press Enter: systeminfo | find "Boot Time" The output will display the exact date and time of the last system boot. Calculate the difference between the current time and the boot time to determine the uptime.

Leveraging PowerShell to Retrieve Uptime

PowerShell provides an alternative command-line method with a slightly different output.

Click on the Start button. Type “powershell” and press Enter to open PowerShell. Type the following command and press Enter: (Get-WmiObject -Class Win32_OperatingSystem).LastBootUpTime The output shows the last boot-up time. Similar to the Command Prompt method, manually calculate the uptime by subtracting the boot time from the current time.

Using the System Information Tool to Find Uptime

The System Information tool offers a detailed overview of your system, including the boot time.

Press the Windows key + R to open the Run dialog box. Type “msinfo32” and press Enter to open the System Information tool. In the System Summary section, look for “System Boot Time”. This displays the date and time of the last system boot. Calculate the uptime based on this information.

Tips for Monitoring Uptime

Regularly check your uptime to identify potential issues.

Note any performance degradation associated with long uptimes.

Consider scheduling regular restarts to maintain optimal performance.

Use uptime data to troubleshoot software conflicts or memory leaks.

Checking Windows 11 Uptime

Checking your Windows 11 uptime is simple and can provide valuable insights into your system’s behavior. Use the methods described above to stay informed and maintain optimal performance.

FAQ

How do I find out when my computer was last restarted? You can use Task Manager, Command Prompt, PowerShell, or the System Information tool to find the last boot time.

What is considered a long uptime for Windows 11? This depends on your usage. Generally, uptimes longer than a week might indicate a need for a restart, especially if you notice performance issues.

Does uptime affect computer performance? Yes, long uptimes can sometimes lead to performance degradation due to memory leaks or accumulated temporary files.

Is it bad to have a long uptime? Not necessarily, but it’s a good practice to restart your computer periodically to clear out temporary files and ensure optimal performance.

Can I automate uptime monitoring? Yes, you can use PowerShell scripts or third-party monitoring tools to automate uptime tracking.

Comparison of Uptime Checking Methods

Here’s a quick comparison of the methods discussed above to help you choose the most suitable one for your needs:

Method Ease of Use Precision Additional Information Task Manager High Low Quick overview Command Prompt Medium High Requires command input PowerShell Medium High Requires command input System Info High High Detailed system info

