How To Adjust Screen Size On Second Monitor In Windows 11 Easily

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

Fix Windows errors with Fortect:

Fortect can repair common computer errors by scanning your entire system for damaged or missing OS files and replacing them with the original, working versions. Optimize your PC in 3 simple steps: Download and Install Fortect on your PC Use the PC Scan feature to look up any Windows issues (including drivers) Right-click on Repair, and fix it within a few minutes. Besides that, it helps you clean up junk files, fix stability problems, and get rid of annoying programs and malware traces.

Setting up a dual monitor configuration in Windows 11 can significantly boost your productivity. However, sometimes the display settings aren’t quite right, leading to a stretched or improperly sized image on your second monitor. Adjusting the screen size ensures that everything looks crisp and clear, allowing you to take full advantage of your extended desktop.

Fortunately, Windows 11 provides several easy methods to adjust the screen size on your second monitor. Whether you need to change the resolution, scale the display, or adjust the display orientation, this guide will walk you through the steps to optimize your viewing experience.

How Do I Fix the Screen Size on My Second Monitor?

Adjust Display Resolution

The most common reason for an incorrect screen size is an improperly set resolution. Setting the correct resolution will often resolve scaling and sizing issues.

Right-click on the desktop and select Display settings. In the Display settings window, scroll down to the Scale & layout section. Select the second monitor you wish to adjust from the display selection dropdown. Click on the Display resolution dropdown. Choose the recommended resolution for your monitor. If you don’t know the recommended resolution, consult your monitor’s documentation or manufacturer’s website. Confirm the new resolution when prompted.

Scale the Display

If the resolution is correct but elements still appear too small or too large, adjusting the scaling can help.

Right-click on the desktop and select Display settings. In the Display settings window, scroll down to the Scale & layout section. Select the second monitor you wish to adjust from the display selection dropdown. Click on the Scale dropdown. Choose a scaling percentage that suits your needs. Common options include 100%, 125%, 150%, and 175%. Observe the changes and adjust until you find the most comfortable setting.

Change Display Orientation

Incorrect orientation can also cause display issues. Ensure your monitor is set to the correct orientation.

Right-click on the desktop and select Display settings. In the Display settings window, scroll down to the Scale & layout section. Select the second monitor you wish to adjust from the display selection dropdown. Click on the Display orientation dropdown. Select the correct orientation: Landscape, Portrait, Landscape (flipped), or Portrait (flipped). Confirm the new orientation when prompted.

Outdated or corrupted graphics drivers can cause display problems. Updating to the latest drivers can resolve these issues.

Press Windows Key + X and select Device Manager. Expand the Display adapters section. Right-click on your graphics card and select Update driver. Choose Search automatically for drivers and follow the on-screen instructions. Restart your computer after the update is complete.

Use Graphics Card Control Panel

Your graphics card manufacturer (NVIDIA, AMD, Intel) provides a control panel with advanced display settings.

Right-click on the desktop and select NVIDIA Control Panel, AMD Radeon Software, or Intel Graphics Command Center, depending on your graphics card. Navigate to the display settings. Look for options to adjust the resolution, scaling, and positioning of your second monitor. Apply the changes and observe the results.

Monitor’s Built-in Settings

Many monitors have built-in settings that can be accessed via buttons on the monitor itself.

Locate the buttons on your monitor (usually on the front or side). Press the Menu button to open the monitor’s settings. Navigate to the display or picture settings. Look for options to adjust the aspect ratio, zoom, or positioning of the image. Adjust the settings until the image is correctly sized and positioned.

Check Multiple Displays Settings

Ensure Windows recognizes and correctly configures both monitors.

Right-click on the desktop and select Display settings. In the Display settings window, ensure that both monitors are detected and displayed. If a monitor is not detected, click the Detect button. Adjust the arrangement of the monitors by dragging them in the display settings window to match their physical arrangement. Set the primary display by selecting a monitor and checking the Make this my main display box.

Reset Display Settings

If all else fails, resetting the display settings to their defaults can sometimes resolve the issue.

Open Settings app (Windows key + I). Go to System > Display. Click on Advanced display settings. Select your display. Click on Display adapter properties for Display X. Go to the Monitor tab. Check that the Screen refresh rate is set to the recommended value. Click OK to save the changes.

Tips

Always start by checking the resolution and scaling settings.

Make sure your graphics drivers are up to date.

Experiment with different scaling percentages to find the most comfortable setting.

Consult your monitor’s documentation for specific recommendations.

Optimizing Your Dual Monitor Setup

By following these steps, you can easily adjust the screen size on your second monitor in Windows 11, ensuring a comfortable and productive dual-monitor experience. Proper configuration enhances visual clarity and reduces strain, making your workflow more efficient.

FAQ

Why is my second monitor display stretched? An incorrect resolution or scaling setting is usually the cause. Adjust these settings in the Display settings.

How do I make my second monitor the main display? In Display settings, select the monitor and check the “Make this my main display” box.

What resolution should I use for my second monitor? Use the recommended resolution for your monitor, which can be found in its documentation or on the manufacturer’s website.

Why is my second monitor blurry? This can be due to an incorrect resolution, outdated graphics drivers, or a poor-quality display cable.

How do I update my graphics drivers? Open Device Manager, expand Display adapters, right-click on your graphics card, and select Update driver.

Related reading