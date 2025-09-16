How To Add, Remove, And Manage Quick Links On Your New Tab Page In Edge (Quick Fix)

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

Adding, removing, and managing quick links on your Edge new tab page is surprisingly straightforward. This guide provides a step-by-step walkthrough to customize your new tab experience and make it work for you. Whether you’re a seasoned Edge user or just starting out, this guide will help you personalize your browser and enhance your productivity.

This section will guide you through adding, removing, and managing quick links on your Edge new tab page.

Open a New Tab: Click the "+" icon or press Ctrl+T (or Cmd+T on a Mac) to open a new tab in Microsoft Edge. Locate the Quick Links Section: The quick links section is usually displayed prominently on the new tab page. It might be labeled "Quick Links" or something similar. Add a Link: You’ll typically see an option to add a new quick link. This might be a "+" button, a "Add" option, or a similar visual cue. Click this button. Enter the Website Address: A dialog box will appear where you can enter the URL (web address) of the website you want to add as a quick link. Optional: Rename the Link: You can also rename the link to something more descriptive than the website address. Save the Link: Click "Add" or the equivalent button to save the new quick link to your new tab page.

Open a New Tab: Again, open a new tab in Microsoft Edge. Locate the Quick Link to Remove: Find the quick link you want to remove from your new tab page. Remove the Link: Most often, you’ll see a small "X" or trash can icon on each quick link. Click this icon to remove the link. You may need to hover over the link to make the "X" appear. Confirm the removal if prompted.

Open a New Tab: Open a new tab. Drag and Drop: Simply click and hold the quick link you want to move and drag it to its new desired position. Release the mouse button to place it.

Keep it Concise: Avoid adding too many quick links, as it can clutter your new tab page and make it less efficient. Aim for a manageable number of frequently used websites.

Avoid adding too many quick links, as it can clutter your new tab page and make it less efficient. Aim for a manageable number of frequently used websites. Organize Regularly: Regularly review your quick links and remove any that are no longer relevant or frequently used.

Regularly review your quick links and remove any that are no longer relevant or frequently used. Use Folders (If Available): Some versions of Edge may allow you to organize quick links into folders for better management. Check your Edge settings for this option.

Wrapping Up Your Edge New Tab Page Customization

Customizing your Edge new tab page with quick links is a simple yet powerful way to boost your productivity. By following these steps, you can easily tailor your browsing experience to your specific needs and preferences. Remember to keep your quick links organized and relevant for optimal use.

FAQs

How do I change the order of my quick links in Edge?

You can change the order of your quick links by clicking and dragging them to the desired position on the new tab page.

Can I add folders to organize my quick links in Microsoft Edge?

The ability to add folders to organize quick links depends on your version of Microsoft Edge. Some versions offer this functionality, while others do not. Check your Edge settings or look for an option to create folders within the quick links section.

What happens if I remove a quick link?

Removing a quick link simply removes it from your new tab page. The website itself is not deleted or affected in any way. You can always add it back later if needed.

How many quick links can I add to my new tab page?

There’s no strict limit, but adding too many links can clutter your new tab page. It’s best to keep a manageable number of frequently used websites for easy access.

Related reading