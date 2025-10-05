How To Add Or Change Autofill Data On Google Chrome

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

A message from our partner Get Fortect now and keep your Windows PC up and running smoothly each time you use it. The tool will regularly check the health of you system files, drivers, hardware and apps, and tackle potential problems before you could experience any issues because of them. Download Now 0 readers this month, rated 4.6 on Fortect has been downloaded byreaders this month, rated 4.6 on TrustPilot

Google Chrome’s autofill feature is a real time-saver, automatically filling in forms with your saved information like addresses, credit card details, and passwords. This eliminates the need to type the same information repeatedly, making online shopping and form submissions faster and more convenient. However, sometimes the autofill data needs to be updated or corrected, or you might want to add new information to streamline your online experience further.

Whether you’ve moved to a new address, received a new credit card, or simply want to add frequently used information, managing your autofill data in Chrome is easy. This guide will walk you through the steps to add, edit, and delete autofill information, ensuring your online forms are always filled with the correct details.

How Do I Manage Autofill Information in Chrome?

Accessing Autofill Settings

Click the three vertical dots (the “Customize and control Google Chrome” menu) in the top-right corner of the Chrome browser window. Select Settings from the dropdown menu. In the Settings menu, click on Autofill in the left-hand sidebar. Choose the type of autofill data you want to manage: Passwords, Payment methods, or Addresses and more.

Adding a New Address

In the Autofill settings, click on Addresses and more. Click the Add button. A form will appear. Fill in the fields with your address information, including:

Name

Address

City

State

ZIP code

Country

Phone number (optional)

Click Save.

Editing an Existing Address

In the Autofill settings, click on Addresses and more. Find the address you want to edit and click the three vertical dots next to it. Select Edit. Modify the address details as needed. Click Save.

Deleting an Address

In the Autofill settings, click on Addresses and more. Find the address you want to delete and click the three vertical dots next to it. Select Remove. Confirm the deletion when prompted.

Adding a New Payment Method

In the Autofill settings, click on Payment methods. Click the Add card button. A form will appear. Fill in the fields with your credit card information, including:

Card number

Expiration date

Cardholder name

CVV (optional, but recommended for faster checkout)

Add a nickname for the card (optional, but helpful for distinguishing between multiple cards). Click Save.

Editing an Existing Payment Method

In the Autofill settings, click on Payment methods. Find the payment method you want to edit and click the three vertical dots next to it. Select Edit. Modify the card details as needed (you usually can’t edit the card number for security reasons, but you can update the expiration date or nickname). Click Save.

Deleting a Payment Method

In the Autofill settings, click on Payment methods. Find the payment method you want to delete and click the three vertical dots next to it. Select Remove. Confirm the deletion when prompted.

Managing Passwords

Chrome’s password manager is integrated into the Autofill settings. You can add, edit, and delete passwords directly within this section. However, managing passwords is a more complex topic and deserves its own dedicated guide.

Tips for Effective Autofill Management

Regularly review your autofill data: Ensure all information is up-to-date and accurate.

Ensure all information is up-to-date and accurate. Use strong passwords: Chrome can suggest strong passwords for new accounts and alert you to compromised passwords.

Chrome can suggest strong passwords for new accounts and alert you to compromised passwords. Enable sync: Sync your autofill data across all your devices by signing in to Chrome with your Google account.

Sync your autofill data across all your devices by signing in to Chrome with your Google account. Be cautious on public computers: Avoid saving autofill data on public or shared computers.

Avoid saving autofill data on public or shared computers. Consider a password manager extension: While Chrome’s built-in password manager is convenient, dedicated password manager extensions offer more advanced features and security.

Autofill Data: A Quick Comparison

Feature Chrome Autofill Password Manager Extension Price Free Often Paid (Free tiers exist) Ease of Use Very Easy Easy Security Good Excellent Features Basic Advanced Cross-Platform Limited Excellent

Keeping Your Data Current

Keeping your Chrome autofill information up-to-date ensures a seamless and efficient browsing experience. Regularly reviewing and updating your saved addresses and payment methods will save you time and frustration when filling out online forms.

FAQ

How do I turn off Autofill in Chrome?

Go to Chrome Settings > Autofill, and toggle off the specific autofill options you want to disable (Passwords, Payment methods, Addresses and more).

Does Chrome Autofill save my credit card CVV?

Chrome can save your CVV, but it’s generally recommended to avoid saving it for security reasons.

How do I stop Chrome from asking to save passwords?

When Chrome prompts you to save a password, select “Never” for that specific website. You can also manage saved passwords in Chrome Settings > Autofill > Passwords.

Where is Autofill data stored?

Autofill data is stored locally on your computer and, if you’re signed in to Chrome, synced to your Google account.

Can I export my Autofill data?

You can export your passwords from Chrome settings, but exporting addresses and payment methods directly isn’t supported.

Related reading