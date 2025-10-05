Top Duplex Printers For Effortless Double-Sided Printing

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

A message from our partner Get Fortect now and keep your Windows PC up and running smoothly each time you use it. The tool will regularly check the health of you system files, drivers, hardware and apps, and tackle potential problems before you could experience any issues because of them. Download Now 0 readers this month, rated 4.6 on Fortect has been downloaded byreaders this month, rated 4.6 on TrustPilot

In today’s environmentally conscious and cost-effective world, duplex printers have become essential tools for homes and offices alike. These printers offer the convenience of automatic double-sided printing, saving paper and reducing your carbon footprint. Choosing the right duplex printer can feel overwhelming, but fear not! This guide highlights some of the best options available, ensuring you find the perfect fit for your needs.

Whether you’re printing documents, reports, or marketing materials, a reliable duplex printer can streamline your workflow and save you money on paper costs. We’ll explore a range of models with various features, price points, and capabilities to help you make an informed decision and enjoy the benefits of efficient, double-sided printing.

Which Duplex Printer Is Right For You?

Brother HL-L2395DW Compact Monochrome Laser Printer

The Brother HL-L2395DW is a fantastic choice for those seeking a compact and efficient monochrome laser printer. Its duplex printing capability allows you to automatically print on both sides of the paper, reducing paper consumption and saving you money. The printer is also known for its fast printing speeds and high-quality output, making it ideal for home offices or small businesses with moderate printing needs. The wireless connectivity and mobile printing support further enhance its convenience and usability.

This printer is particularly well-suited for users who primarily print text-based documents and appreciate a reliable and cost-effective solution. The compact design ensures it won’t take up too much space on your desk, while the automatic duplex printing ensures you’re being environmentally conscious.

Key Features:

Automatic duplex printing

Wireless connectivity

Mobile printing support

Fast printing speeds

Price: $149

HP OfficeJet Pro 9015e Wireless Color All-in-One Printer

The HP OfficeJet Pro 9015e is a versatile all-in-one printer that offers excellent color printing capabilities along with automatic duplex printing. This feature allows you to effortlessly print on both sides of the paper, saving time and resources. Beyond duplex printing, it also offers scanning, copying, and faxing functionalities, making it a comprehensive solution for home and small office environments. The printer’s smart features, such as self-healing Wi-Fi and mobile printing, ensure a seamless and productive printing experience.

This printer excels in environments where both color and monochrome printing are required, and its all-in-one functionality eliminates the need for multiple devices. The automatic duplex printing feature is a significant advantage for users who want to reduce their paper consumption and environmental impact.

Key Features:

Automatic duplex printing

Wireless connectivity

All-in-one functionality (print, scan, copy, fax)

Smart features (self-healing Wi-Fi, mobile printing)

Price: $279

Canon imageCLASS MF267dw Black and White Laser Printer

The Canon imageCLASS MF267dw is a reliable black and white laser printer designed for small offices and home use. Its automatic duplex printing feature allows for effortless double-sided printing, reducing paper usage and costs. This printer boasts impressive print speeds and sharp text quality, making it ideal for document-heavy environments. It also includes scanning and copying functions, providing a versatile solution for various office tasks. The wireless connectivity and mobile printing capabilities further enhance its convenience and flexibility.

This printer is a great choice for users who primarily require black and white printing and value speed and reliability. The automatic duplex printing feature is a key benefit for those looking to reduce their environmental footprint and save on paper expenses.

Key Features:

Automatic duplex printing

Wireless connectivity

Scanning and copying functions

Fast print speeds

Price: $249

Epson EcoTank ET-4850 Wireless Color All-in-One Supertank Printer

The Epson EcoTank ET-4850 stands out with its innovative EcoTank system, which uses refillable ink tanks instead of traditional cartridges. This design significantly reduces ink costs and waste. The ET-4850 also features automatic duplex printing, allowing you to print on both sides of the paper with ease. In addition to printing, it offers scanning, copying, and faxing capabilities, making it a versatile all-in-one solution. Its wireless connectivity and mobile printing support provide added convenience for modern users.

This printer is perfect for those who print frequently and want to minimize their ink expenses. The EcoTank system offers substantial savings over traditional cartridge-based printers, while the automatic duplex printing further reduces paper consumption.

Key Features:

Automatic duplex printing

EcoTank refillable ink system

Wireless connectivity

All-in-one functionality (print, scan, copy, fax)

Price: $449

Lexmark B2236dw Monochrome Laser Printer

The Lexmark B2236dw is a compact and efficient monochrome laser printer that delivers high-quality prints with automatic duplex printing. This feature allows you to save paper by printing on both sides automatically. Designed for small workgroups and home offices, it offers fast print speeds and a durable design for reliable performance. The wireless connectivity and mobile printing options enhance its usability and integration into modern workflows.

This printer is an excellent choice for users who primarily print black and white documents and require a reliable and efficient solution. The automatic duplex printing capability is a significant advantage for those looking to reduce paper consumption and costs.

Key Features:

Automatic duplex printing

Wireless connectivity

Fast print speeds

Compact design

Price: $179

Xerox B210DNI Monochrome Laser Printer

The Xerox B210DNI is a compact and efficient monochrome laser printer offering automatic duplex printing for cost-effective and environmentally friendly document production. This printer is designed for small businesses and home offices, providing reliable performance and sharp text quality. Its wireless connectivity and mobile printing capabilities enable seamless integration with various devices and workflows. The printer’s compact footprint makes it easy to fit into tight spaces without compromising on functionality.

This printer is ideal for users who need a dependable monochrome laser printer with automatic duplex printing for everyday document needs. Its ease of use and connectivity options make it a practical choice for modern work environments.

Key Features:

Automatic duplex printing

Wireless connectivity

Compact design

Mobile printing support

Price: $139

Feature Comparison

Feature Brother HL-L2395DW HP OfficeJet Pro 9015e Canon MF267dw Epson ET-4850 Lexmark B2236dw Xerox B210DNI Printing Type Monochrome Laser Color All-in-One Mono Laser Color All-in-One Monochrome Laser Monochrome Laser Duplex Printing Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Wireless Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes All-in-One No Yes Yes Yes No No Ink System Cartridge Cartridge Cartridge EcoTank Cartridge Cartridge Price (USD) $149 $279 $249 $449 $179 $139

Tips For Choosing Your Duplex Printer

Consider your printing volume: If you print frequently, an EcoTank or laser printer might be more cost-effective in the long run.

If you print frequently, an EcoTank or laser printer might be more cost-effective in the long run. Think about your space: Compact models are ideal for small offices or home use.

Compact models are ideal for small offices or home use. Evaluate your needs: Do you need color printing, scanning, or copying capabilities? Choose an all-in-one printer if so.

Do you need color printing, scanning, or copying capabilities? Choose an all-in-one printer if so. Check for wireless connectivity: Wireless printing allows you to print from various devices, including smartphones and tablets.

Wireless printing allows you to print from various devices, including smartphones and tablets. Read reviews: See what other users are saying about the printer’s performance and reliability.

Finding The Right Duplex Printer For Your Needs

Choosing the best duplex printer ultimately depends on your specific requirements and budget. By considering factors such as printing volume, color needs, and desired features,

FAQ

How do I stop 6 best duplex printers for double-sided printing?

Open the relevant control, then choose Stop or Disconnect to end the session.

Does 6 best duplex printers for double-sided printing affect battery life?

Yes, it uses extra power for video and networking; keep the device charged.

Why can’t my TV or receiver be found during 6 best duplex printers for double-sided printing?

Both devices must share the same Wi-Fi and the feature must be enabled on the receiver.

Is a wired method more reliable for 6 best duplex printers for double-sided printing?

Usually yes; a cable removes Wi-Fi interference and lowers latency.

Related reading