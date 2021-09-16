HONOR and Microsoft announce expanded partnership involving Azure and Windows

HONOR and Microsoft announced the expanded partnership today involving cloud, personal and mobile computing. As part of this partnership, HONOR will be using Microsoft Azure’s AI speech and AI translation services for its Smart Assistant YOYO.

Microsoft and HONOR also announced that they will work together to improve the user experience of HONOR’s mobile phones, laptops, tablets, smart screens, watches, earphones, and other devices. The upcoming HONOR MagicBook V 14 laptop will be one of the first laptops with Windows 11.

The global reach of Microsoft’s intelligent cloud services and its leadership in personal computing and productivity applications will also provide strong support for HONOR to achieve success in the global market.

At the signing ceremony, George Zhao, CEO of HONOR Device Co, Ltd., said: ” HONOR is committed to adopt a consumer-centric approach and develop best-in-class products for our users. With a strong belief in openness, cooperation, and innovation, we will work closely with our global supply chain partners across the industry to create a world-class product experience with our technological capabilities, market insights, and R&D innovations. HONOR and Microsoft will continue to strengthen our strategic partnership and develop solutions that can incorporate different software and hardware technologies for various user scenarios. We are confident that together HONOR and Microsoft will be able to establish an interconnection between end-devices and the all-scenario ecology to create a new intelligent world for everyone.”

Corporate Vice President and Chairman and CEO of Microsoft GCR Dr. Hou Yang said: “In the era of the new normal, all parts of the world and all walks of life are accelerating digital transformation. With the rise of hybrid work and environmental intelligence, customers expect more convenience, security, and better interaction from their mobile computing devices, systems, and applications, for both work and home.

“Microsoft hopes to accelerate the integrated development of software and hardware intelligence by continuously deepening and expanding our strategic cooperation with HONOR, to bring richer experiences to end users, and to bring born-in-Asia innovations to the world by leveraging Microsoft Azure.”

Source: Microsoft