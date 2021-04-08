HMD Global announces six new Nokia Android smartphones

HMD Global today announced six new Android smartphones – Nokia X20, Nokia X10, Nokia G20, Nokia G10, Nokia C20 and Nokia C10. Nokia is promising 3-years of monthly security updates for X-series and G-series devices. The C-series will get 2 years of monthly security updates. You can read about the new devices in detail below.

X-series launches with Nokia X20 and Nokia X10

Sitting proudly at the top of the new portfolio are the Nokia X20 and Nokia X10. Pushing the boundaries of the mid-range, these smartphones provide experiences and quality far above their price tag. Both powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G Mobile Platform which delivers series-defying performance and truly global 5G. The signature Nordic design that inspires all Nokia smartphones, is matched with three years of security and software updates for extra piece of mind. Presented on the clean AndroidTM One interface, these handsets come with Android 11 straight out of the box. Renowned ZEISS Optics and innovative AI solutions are at the heart of the impressively versatile imaging options. With a wide 6.67” Full HD+ punch-hole display, all of your content will be delivered on a crisp, eye-catching screen. Nokia X20 and Nokia X10 also come with a 100% compostable case in the sales box – designed to be tough on the ground but soft on the earth, it reduces waste, helping X-series go the distance.

The Nokia X20 comes with an impressive 32MP front camera and 64MP quad camera on the rear. The all-new Dual Sight feature will activate two cameras simultaneously so you can capture multiple sides or multiple angles of the story. Then, enhance it further with a host of watermarking options.

Bringing exceptional value to the range, the Nokia X10 will please those with sub-€300 budgets. The 48MP quad-camera with Cinematic capture, is complemented with a full suite of pro editing tools, so you can personalise, style and share stand-out content that inspires others.

G-series launches with Nokia G20 and Nokia G10

The G-series represents the perfect balance of delivering on all your daily needs through straightforward problem-solving technology. Featuring on both phones in the G range is the three-day battery life – the longest yet on a Nokia smartphone. The Nokia G20 is supported by the signature Android promise available on Nokia smartphones. That’s three years of monthly security updates to help keep your data as secure as possible and two years of OS updates. The first members join the G-series with signature longevity, improved security thanks to face and side fingerprint unlock and an impressive 6.5” teardrop display with a handy brightness boost.

The Nokia G20 is an on-the-go creative studio that fits in the palm of your hand. With a stunning 48MP camera, ample storage and immersive OZO surround audio, you can capture then relive your memorable moments in all their glory.

Nokia G10 has a triple rear camera and advanced imaging with AI-enhanced shooting modes, so your memories are perfectly preserved even from tricky low-light settings.

C-series adds Nokia C20 and Nokia C10

Bringing amazing value, the C-series makes high-quality smartphone technology accessible to everyone. The latest additions to the popular range bring forward much-loved features like the wide 6.5” HD+ display, at amazing price points. With Android 11(Go edition), adding up to 20% faster speeds, and improved security features, as well as Nokia smartphone durability with quarterly security updates for two years.

The Nokia C20 is an ultra-high value smartphone that comes with standout features that include the front and rear LED flash to capture those special moments even in low-light.

Nokia C10 is the most affordable device of the new portfolio starting at just €75. With superior build quality in a sleek Nordic design, it arrives to the portfolio as a result of rigorous testing. The ergonomic casing with a micro-texture finish will ensure it’s truly built to last.