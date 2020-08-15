A must-watch history of Microsoft Flight Simulator (video)

Microsoft Flight Simulator is Xbox Game Studio’s most anticipated game for 2020, with the opus set to launch on the 18th August 2020. Microsoft Flight Simulator has a long history with several releases over the past few decades. Today, Microsoft published a new video that offers a glimpse of Microsoft Flight Simulator’s journey from 1981, check it out above.
From Microsoft Flight Simulator 1.0 in 1982 to what we have today, we take a quick peek of each iteration of MSFS through the decades.
The game features stunning graphics, but of course, also needs a beefy PC to run it. Below are the Microsoft Flight Simulator minimum system requirements your PC need to meet to handle the application.
|Min Spec
|Min Spec
|Recommended Spec
|Recommended Spec
|Ideal Spec
|Ideal Spec
|AMD
|NVIDIA
|AMD
|NVIDIA
|AMD
|NVIDIA
|Min OS Version
|Windows 10 Nov 2019 Update (1909)
|Windows 10 Nov 2019 Update (1909)
|Windows 10 Nov 2019 Update (1909)
|Windows 10 Nov 2019 Update (1909)
|Windows 10 Nov 2019 Update (1909)
|Windows 10 Nov 2019 Update (1909)
|CPU
|Ryzen 3 1200
|Intel i5-4460
|Ryzen 5 1500X
|Intel i5-8400
|Ryzen 7 2700X
|Intel i7-9800X
|GPU
|Radeon RX 570
|NVIDIA GTX 770
|Radeon RX 590
|NVIDIA GTX 970
|Radeon Vll
|NVIDIA RTX 2080
|VRAM
|2 GB
|2 GB
|4 GB
|4 GB
|8 GB
|8 GB
|RAM
|8 GB
|8 GB
|16 GB
|16 GB
|32 GB
|32 GB
|HDD
|150 GB
|150 GB
|150 GB
|150 GB
|150 GB SSD
|150 GB SSD
|Bandwidth
|5 Mbps
|5 Mbps
|20 Mbps
|20 Mbps
|50Mbps
|50Mbps
