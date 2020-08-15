A must-watch history of Microsoft Flight Simulator (video)

Microsoft Flight Simulator is Xbox Game Studio’s most anticipated game for 2020, with the opus set to launch on the 18th August 2020. Microsoft Flight Simulator has a long history with several releases over the past few decades. Today, Microsoft published a new video that offers a glimpse of Microsoft Flight Simulator’s journey from 1981, check it out above.

From Microsoft Flight Simulator 1.0 in 1982 to what we have today, we take a quick peek of each iteration of MSFS through the decades.

You can pre-order the Microsoft Flight Simulator game here from Microsoft Store. Xbox Game Pass for PC subscribers can enjoy the standard edition of the game for free on the launch day. Microsoft Flight Simulator will have 30 different aircrafts and 40 detailed airports. You can find the list of aircrafts and airports that will be available in the Microsoft Flight Simulator game here.

The game features stunning graphics, but of course, also needs a beefy PC to run it. Below are the Microsoft Flight Simulator minimum system requirements your PC need to meet to handle the application.