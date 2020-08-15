A must-watch history of Microsoft Flight Simulator (video)

Microsoft Flight Simulator is Xbox Game Studio’s most anticipated game for 2020, with the opus set to launch on the 18th August 2020. Microsoft Flight Simulator has a long history with several releases over the past few decades. Today, Microsoft published a new video that offers a glimpse of Microsoft Flight Simulator’s journey from 1981, check it out above.

From Microsoft Flight Simulator 1.0 in 1982 to what we have today, we take a quick peek of each iteration of MSFS through the decades.

You can pre-order the Microsoft Flight Simulator game here from Microsoft Store. Xbox Game Pass for PC subscribers can enjoy the standard edition of the game for free on the launch day. Microsoft Flight Simulator will have 30 different aircrafts and 40 detailed airports. You can find the list of aircrafts and airports that will be available in the Microsoft Flight Simulator game here.Microsoft Flight Simulator

The game features stunning graphics, but of course, also needs a beefy PC to run it. Below are the Microsoft Flight Simulator minimum system requirements your PC need to meet to handle the application.

Min SpecMin Spec Recommended SpecRecommended Spec Ideal SpecIdeal Spec
AMDNVIDIAAMDNVIDIAAMDNVIDIA
Min OS Version            Windows 10 Nov 2019 Update (1909)Windows 10 Nov 2019 Update (1909)Windows 10 Nov 2019 Update (1909)Windows 10 Nov 2019 Update (1909)Windows 10 Nov 2019 Update (1909)Windows 10 Nov 2019 Update (1909)
CPURyzen 3 1200Intel i5-4460Ryzen 5 1500XIntel i5-8400Ryzen 7 2700XIntel i7-9800X
GPURadeon RX 570 NVIDIA GTX 770Radeon RX 590NVIDIA GTX 970Radeon VllNVIDIA RTX 2080
VRAM2 GB2 GB4 GB4 GB8 GB8 GB
RAM8 GB8 GB16 GB16 GB32 GB32 GB
HDD150 GB150 GB150 GB150 GB150 GB SSD150 GB SSD
Bandwidth5 Mbps5 Mbps20 Mbps20 Mbps50Mbps50Mbps

