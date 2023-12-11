Here's where you can sign up for Arc browser for Windows waitlist now

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

Arc browser for Windows is finally here. The famous browser developer, The Browser Company, today announced that the Swift-based browser is now launching on Microsoft’s OS as a beta version.

The company estimates that approximately 700,000 individuals are currently on the waitlist for their product. They intend to complete the waitlist by the end of next spring. Additionally, they plan to make all of their Swift development projects on Windows open-source on GitHub.

“Honestly, building Arc in Swift on Windows is one of the most controversial things we’ve ever done. Basically, everybody told us it was a “stupid” idea for like ten reasons,” the company’s boss Josh Miller says in a thread of tweets on X (fka Twitter).

After being exclusive to invited users, Arc became available to all Mac users last year. It was a popular product, but words on the streets say that the Windows client may not provide the same level of experience as the Mac version during the launch.

Are we seeing a potential Google Chrome competitor? We’ll see, but in the meantime, you can sign up for the waitlist for Arc browser for Windows on its official website here.