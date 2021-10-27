Respawn has unveiled Apex Legends‘ new tropical paradise map, Storm Point, which will be playable in Season 11.

In a new gameplay trailer and accompanying blog post, Respawn entertainment has finally given us a proper look at Storm Point, the new tropical and deadly locale which is set to be Apex Legends’ largest map to date, being roughly 15% larger than World’s Edge, the previous record holder.

On this new island, it won’t just be other players that you’ll be up against as Storm Point is infested with three flavours of dangerous wildlife, the Prowlers, Spiders, and Flyers, who’d presumably quite like the title of Apex Champion themselves.

Alongside the wildlife nests that will be giving Apex Legends some PVE flare, the new map will also be doing away with redeploy balloons, replacing them with giant cannons to slingshot you across the map called Gravity Cannons, which may just be our preferred mode of transport from now on.

Apex Legends’ Season 11 isn’t just all about its new fancy map, as also being introduced in the next season in a new Legend, Ash, who first appeared in Titanfall 2, as well as a new C.A.R SMG weapon, which Respawn is also lifting from Titanfall 2.

If you want to see a full rundown of what’s going on in the new map, including the points of interest that answer the age-old question of ‘where we dropping boys,’ you can check that out here.

Apex Legends’ Season 11, Escape, is due to begin next week on the 2nd of November.