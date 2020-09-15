Today is an important day for all the tech enthusiasts as Apple is holding its ‘Time Flies’ event today. Although we won’t see Apple launching a new iPhone today, the online-only event is expected to be very exciting, especially for Apple fans, as the company is going to launch a number of new products.

What to expect from the Apple Event

Apple will release as much as four new products, including iPad 8, iPad Air 4, Apple Watch Series 6, and Apple Watch SE, which is expected to be the company’s most affordable smartwatch. According to tipster Jon Prosser, the Watch Series 6 and Watch SE might officially be called Apple Watch Pro and Apple Watch respectively. It’s also being said that Apple will reveal some final features of the iOS 14 and that the Cupertino-based tech giant will release the stable version of iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 right after the event.

HERE IS WHEN Apple’s ‘Time Flies’ EVENT WILL START

Apple’s ‘Time Flies’ event kicks off today at 1 PM ET(05:00 PM GMT/10:30 PM IST). You can see the start time according to your time zone by clicking here.

HOW CAN I WATCH THE APPLE EVENT?

Apple will be doing a livestream for the ‘Time Flies’ event, which means you’ll be able to watch the event from your home if you have a healthy Internet connection. You can watch the livestream on Apple’s dedicated event website as well as on YouTube.