OnePlus is all set to unveil a lot of new products at its pop-up event which will be taking place on April 14. The company is confirmed to be launching OnePlus 8, 8 Pro, OnePlus Warp Charge 30W Wireless Charger, OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z at the event. Additionally, we may also see some surprise announcements from OnePlus.

Here is when OnePlus will unveil OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro

11:00 a.m. EDT

15:00 p.m. UK

20:30 p.m. IST

You can see the start time according to your time zone by clicking here.

How can I watch the Livestream

OnePlus canceled the in-person event due to the COVID-19 pandemic and, therefore, it’s now an online-only event. So, if you have a healthy internet connection, there is more than one way to watch the Livestream. You’ll be able to watch the event live by going to the official OnePlus website. Besides, the Livestream will also be available on OnePlus’s Twitter handle and other social media account.

Watch OnePlus 8 launch event( OnePlus website) || Watch OnePlus 8 launch event( OnePlus Twitter handle)