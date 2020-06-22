Apple is going to live-stream its 31st annual developer conference WWDC today. This is year’s WWDC is going to be different in the sense that this will be an online-only event for the first time in Apple’s history due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event will kick off today with a keynote speech at 10:00 am PDT (05:00pm GMT/10:30pm IST).

You’ll be able to catch the live stream on Apple’s official YouTube Channel as well as on Apple.com. The 4-day event(from June 22- June 26)event is free for all.

Apple is expected to make a bunch of new announcements at the event. Since this is a developer conference, most of the focus will be on software developments, but Apple could launch a few pieces of hardware at the event, as was the case in 2017 and 2019.

Rumors are also suggesting that Apple will rename the iOS operating system to iPhoneOS. Rumor also has it that the Cupertino-based tech giant will be talking about the next-gen WatchOS 7. Besides, Apple is also expected to make some important announcements regarding its AR strategy.

You can watch the WWDC live stream by clicking on the YouTube Play button below.