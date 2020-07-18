One of the world’s largest oil field service companies is migrating to Microsoft Azure

Halliburton is one of the world’s largest oil field service companies with operations in more than 70 countries. It helps energy companies to maximize value throughout the lifecycle of the reservoir – from locating hydrocarbons and managing geological data, to drilling and formation evaluation, well construction and completion, and optimizing production throughout the life of the asset. Halliburton has now signed a a five-year strategic agreement with Microsoft and Accenture to enhance its digital capabilities.

As part of this agreement, Halliburton will move from its physical data centers to Azure. This move to the cloud will strengthen Halliburton’s customer offerings by:

Enhancing real-time platforms for expanded remote operations,

Improving analytics capability with the Halliburton Data Lake utilizing machine learning and artificial intelligence, and

Accelerating the deployment of new technology and applications, including SOC2 compliance for Halliburton’s overall system reliability and security.

“Moving to the cloud allows companies to create market-shaping customer offerings and drive tangible business outcomes,” said Judson Althoff, executive vice president, Microsoft’s Worldwide Commercial Business. “Through this alliance with Halliburton and Accenture, we will apply the power of the cloud to unlock digital capabilities that deliver benefits for Halliburton and its customers.”

Source: Microsoft