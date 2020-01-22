If you’ve got a bad case of headcrabs, looking forward to Half-Life: Alyx, or if you’re just a fan of free games, then good news! You can play Half-Life 1, 2, and the expansions Half-Life 2: Episode One and Episode 2 for free right now.

All four games are, naturally, available through Steam. If you download and play them all now, you’ll be well prepared for when the upcoming VR game Half-Life: Alyx launches in March.

The games will also only be free to play until Alyx is released so that means you’ve got over a month to get round to clicking the “Play Game” button.

Just be aware that they’ll return to full price and will not remain in your library after Alyx’s launch, so don’t leave it until the last minute and be surprised when they’re no longer available to play.

You can follow the links below to start playing for the low low price of nothing:

As a reminder, Half-Life: Alyx will be free for all Valve Index owners. However, if you’ve yet to purchase a Valve Index VR headset, you’re mostly out of luck – they’re currently sold out everywhere except for Japan.

If you don’t mind waiting, you can pop over to the Valve Index Steam page and request an email notification for when they’re back in stock.