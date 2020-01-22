If you’ve got a bad case of headcrabs, looking forward to Half-Life: Alyx, or if you’re just a fan of free games, then good news! You can play Half-Life 1, 2, and the expansions Half-Life 2: Episode One and Episode 2 for free right now.
All four games are, naturally, available through Steam. If you download and play them all now, you’ll be well prepared for when the upcoming VR game Half-Life: Alyx launches in March.
The games will also only be free to play until Alyx is released so that means you’ve got over a month to get round to clicking the “Play Game” button.
Just be aware that they’ll return to full price and will not remain in your library after Alyx’s launch, so don’t leave it until the last minute and be surprised when they’re no longer available to play.
You can follow the links below to start playing for the low low price of nothing:
As a reminder, Half-Life: Alyx will be free for all Valve Index owners. However, if you’ve yet to purchase a Valve Index VR headset, you’re mostly out of luck – they’re currently sold out everywhere except for Japan.
If you don’t mind waiting, you can pop over to the Valve Index Steam page and request an email notification for when they’re back in stock.
Half-Life: Alyx is Valve’s VR return to the Half-Life series. It’s the story of an impossible fight against a vicious alien race known as the Combine, set between the events of Half-Life and Half-Life 2.
Playing as Alyx Vance, you are humanity’s only chance for survival. The Combine’s control of the planet since the Black Mesa incident has only strengthened as they corral the remaining population in cities. Among them are some of Earth’s greatest scientists: you and your father, Dr. Eli Vance.
As founders of a fledgling resistance, you’ve continued your clandestine scientific activity—performing critical research, and building invaluable tools for the few humans brave enough to defy the Combine.
Every day, you learn more about your enemy, and every day you work toward finding a weakness.