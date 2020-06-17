The latest versions of Google Chrome lets you link to text fragments in a web page, letting you share links to a specific quote or statement that you found significant or helpful.

Chrome does not, however, have a good UI for creating such a link, with users needing to use bookmarklets till now.

Today however Google released the Link to Text Fragment which makes the process incredibly easy, as can be seen in the video below:

The extension can be found in the Chrome Store here, and will of course also work in Edge and Opera.

via Techdows