Google announces a new video editor and exclusive photo editing features for Google One subscribers

Last year, Google introduced a redesigned photo editor in Google Photos that offered easy-to-use granular adjustments and smart suggestions. Today, Google announced an updated video editor in Google Photos.

In addition to trimming, stabilizing and rotating your videos, you can now crop, change perspective, add filters, apply granular edits (including brightness, contrast, saturation and warmth) and more. These new video editing features are available in Google Photos on iOS and will be rolling out to most Android users in the coming weeks.

Google today also announced that they are bringing some exclusive photo editing features to Google One subscribers. Read about the new features below.

With Portrait Blur, you can blur the background post-snap. It will work for photos just taken or images from the past — even if the original image wasn’t taken in portrait mode.

With Portrait Light, you can improve the lighting on faces in portraits. It will work for photos just taken or images from the past — even if the original image wasn’t taken in portrait mode.

Google One members can apply Blur and Color Pop effects to even more photos of people, including those without depth information, like old film scans or professional shots.

With the Dynamic suggestion, you can enhance brightness and contrast across the image where it’s needed, so you get a dramatic, more balanced photo.

With sky suggestions, you can make your golden hour images pop by boosting and adjusting the color and contrast in the sky with one of several palettes inspired by breathtaking sunrises and sunsets.

The above new features will roll out to Google One members over the next few days.

Source: Google