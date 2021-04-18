Google releases the biggest update to Google Earth since 2017

Google recently released the biggest update to Google Earth since 2017. You can now explore the earth in an entirely new dimension — time. The new Timelapse feature in Google Earth includes 24 million satellite photos from the past 37 years. With this, you can have a clearer picture of changing earth. To try out the new Timelapse feature in Google Earth, go to g.co/Timelapse and search any place on the planet where you want to see time in motion.

Google has also also uploaded more than 800 Timelapse videos in both 2D and 3D for public use at g.co/TimelapseVideos. You can select any video you want as a MP4 video or watch the videos on YouTube.

Source: Google