Google TV is back, launching with the new Chromecast

Google is bringing back the Google TV brand. Google TV is a new entertainment experience designed to help you easily browse and discover what to watch. Google TV is built on Android TV platform.

Google TV features:

The new Google TV experience brings together movies, shows, live TV and more from across your apps and subscriptions and organizes them just for you.

Google made improvements to Google’s Knowledge Graph, which is part of how we better understand and organize your media into topics and genres, from movies about space travel to reality shows about cooking. You’ll also see titles that are trending on Google Search, so you can always find something timely and relevant.

Whether you’re looking to “find action movies” or “show me sci-fi adventure TV shows,” just ask Google to see results from across your favorite apps, like Disney+, france.tv, HBO Max, Netflix, Peacock, Rakuten Viki and YouTube, among others.

Google TV’s Watchlist gives you one easy place to bookmark movies and shows you want to save for later. You can even add to your Watchlist from Google Search on your phone or laptop, and it will be waiting on your TV when you get home.

With Google TV, you’ll see recommendations for both in one place.

The Live tab shows you what’s airing now and what’s playing next, all just a click away. Live TV integration is available now with a YouTube TV membership in the U.S., which includes more than 85 channels, a DVR with unlimited storage space and more.

Support for Stadia is coming in the first half of 2021.

Google TV is also compatible with more than 6,500 apps built for Android TV OS.

The new Google TV experience will be available first on the new Chromecast with Google TV. Google TV will also be available on televisions from Sony and other Android TV OS partners in 2021.

Source: Google