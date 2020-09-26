The new Chromecast with Google TV is being officially released on the 30th of September, but some people have already managed to get their hands on the package.

One of them is Fuzztub07, who managed to publish a full hands-on video with the user interface for the new dongle on Reddit, which can be seen below:

The best feature of the new dongle is the performance and speed, but for those used to the simplicity of Chromecast the cluttered UI would not be particularly welcome.

It features Movie and TV recommendations from your list of streaming services and will also support other apps. The dongle has 2 GB of RAM and 8 GB of storage.

The dongle is USB-C powered and comes with a USBC-C to USB-A cable and power adaptor, and has no ethernet port.

The remote is powered by 2 AAA batteries which are included. The remote features dedicated YouTube and Netflix button and also a Google Assistant button.

The Chromecast with Google TV has an RRP of $49 and will be available in two colours, and everyone else should be able to pick one up in a few days.

via 9to5Google