Many companies are participating in the celebration of Earth Day. We witnessed the Meta Boost Guide to Green in Italy for SMBs, environmental profile frames on Facebook, fundraiser feature on Instagram Reels to benefit environmental nonprofits, Mojang’s Earth Day monthly build challenge for Minecraft: Education Edition. Google, on the other hand, has decided to make a bolder move that can assure a direct impact on the environment in the long run – mentoring “growth-stage, sustainability-focused startups” in its second Google for Startups Accelerator: Climate Change.

“We believe that technology and entrepreneurship can help avert the world’s climate crisis,” says Jason Titus, Vice President, Developer Relations at Google. “Startup founders are using tools — from machine learning to mobile platforms to large scale data processing — to accelerate the change to a low-carbon economy. As part of Google’s commitment to address climate change, we’ll continue to invest in the technologists and entrepreneurs who are working to build climate solutions.”

The cohort will undergo a program that will last for ten weeks. During this time, Google promises to provide workshops and expert mentorship that will guide the startups to learn and adopt the best technical, product, and leadership practices that could benefit them and the environment. There will be 11 startups that will be joining the Google for Startups Accelerator: Climate Change program: AmpUp in Cupertino, California; Carbon Limit in Boca Raton, Florida; ChargeNet Stations in Los Angeles, California; ChargerHelp! In Los Angeles, California; CO-Z in Boulder, Colorado; Community Energy Labs in Portland, Oregon; Moment Energy in Vancouver, British Columbia; Mi Terro in City of Industry, California; Nithio in Washington, DC; Re Company in New York City, New York; Understory in Pacific Grove, California.

“When the program kicks off this summer, startups will receive mentoring and technical support tailored to their business through a mix of one-to-one and one-to-many learning sessions, both remotely and in-person, from Google engineers and external experts,” Titus adds. “Stay tuned on Google for Startups social channels to see their experience unfold over the next three months.”