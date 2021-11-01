Last week, Google started to ship the Pixel 6 series to those who pre-ordered it early. While the reviews of the new Pixel phone are positive, some users are quite critical of the Pixel 6 Pro as it appears to be plagued with some software bugs which are causing weird display issues. It appears to be a classic case of early adopters of a recently-launched smartphone facing quality control issues. On the bright side, however, Google has promised to issue a fix for the display issue next month via an OTA update.

A couple of days ago, some Pixel 6 Pro users reported a display issue that appears only when the device is switched off. The issue is that the display will flicker whenever a power button is pressed.

In a Google support page, the company has admitted that some users “may notice slight, transient display artifacts when the device is turned off, and when they press on the power button with slight pressure but not enough to turn it on.” The company appears to have thoroughly investigated the issue and reached the conclusion that it’s not the phone hardware that’s at fault. The support page also says that a fix for the display issue will be available with the “December software update for Pixel 6 Pro.”

Meanwhile, Google has said the only way users can stop seeing the strips of light on the Pixel 6 Pro display is by holding the power button down long enough. “When the power is off, do not cycle the power button. When you want to use the phone, hold the power button down long enough to turn it on,” the support page reads.

How many of you are currently using Pixel 6 Pro? Are you seeing the same strips of light on the display of your smartphone? Sound off down in the comments.