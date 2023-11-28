Google tests bottom search bar in Google app for Android

Google is testing a new feature that puts the search bar at the bottom of the screen in the Google app for Android. This change is applied to both the main and search bars in search results.

The new search bar position is currently in testing and may not be available to all users yet. However, some beta testers have already reported seeing the new feature.

This change aims to make searching on phones with long screens easier. However, it may make it less accessible when using a phone with a single hand. I believe the position in the middle of the screen was appropriate. But considering that device sizes are getting bigger and bigger, perhaps this is why this change is being tested.

Google App is testing a new bottom search bar to make searching a little easier Read ? – https://t.co/xrxgTdyygc Currently in testing ???? just added in Google app with yesterday's beta version 14.48.26.29.arm64#Android #Google pic.twitter.com/LXhzNcDyhs — AssembleDebug (@AssembleDebug) November 28, 2023

It is unclear whether Google will permanently move the search bar to the bottom of the screen in the Google app for Android. However, the company is clearly interested in exploring this option.

Overall, the new bottom search bar is a minor change to the Google app for Android. However, it is worth watching this feature, as it could become more widely available.

What’s your take on it? Would you prefer the search bar at the bottom of the screen?