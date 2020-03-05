Google Stadia 4K streaming is now available on web browser

Google Stadia 4K streaming for web browser users may have been an early promise by Google, but it’s finally rolling out for subscribers of Google’s video game streaming service.

Reported by 9to5Google, the landmark feature for the service is finally beginning to become available for subscribers across the service’s supported countries. However, just because your country is supported, that doesn’t mean you’ll be able to stream 4K gaming.

According to reports, Google Stadia 4K streaming requires an internet connection with 35Mbps download speeds to get a flawless rating. However, reports state that 4K streaming is available with just “good” speeds.

However, just because Stadia is telling people that their games are being streamed to them in 4K resolution, that doesn’t mean that Stadia’s games are actually rendered in the full-fat 2160p experience.

Some titles – such as Red Dead Redemption 2 or Destiny 2 – are not rendered in 4K/60fps despite being advertised as so. In fact, some games, such as Red Dead Redemption 2, runs at a lower resolution that on Xbox One X. Not so snazzy for a streaming service with much higher technical specs.

Alongside the introduction of 4K streaming, Stadia has also added more features recently, including achievements. While the service is struggling to get new games on the service, at least they’re still building on the foundations.