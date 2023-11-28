Google Search Console still down, throwing Error 500 at users

Google Search Console is reportedly having hours-lasting outages. In the past 24 hours, many users worldwide have taken to social media to reveal that the popular web service is throwing Error 500 warnings at them.

Here’s a screenshot of what happened:

Google is aware of the issue. Daniel Waisberg, the company’s Search Advocate, said on X (fka Twitter) that it’s aware of the issue and is working on it, but reports said that it’s still down for some users.

Yet, some still report that it’s still down on their ends as of now (around 05:45 ET):

Google search console down again! Twice in two weeks. Any chance you can pay the leccy bill so we can work @Google — Tom (@tompeary) November 28, 2023

Google said that they’re working again to restore the Search Console once again. Until then, we will keep you updated.

This is a developing story.