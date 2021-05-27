While Microsoft claims sleeping tabs and startup boost gives it the edge when it comes to having the fastest browser, Google says the roll-out of Chrome 91 will mean everyone will soon be enjoying a 23% boost in performance.

The improvement is due to the improved performance of the V8 Javascript and WebAssembly engine, which features a new JavaScript compiler and new ways to optimize the code’s location in memory to improve speed by 23%.

“In M91 Chrome is now up to 23% faster with the launch of a new Sparkplug compiler and short builtin calls, saving over 17 years of our users’ CPU time each day,” said Chrome Product Manager Thomas Nattestad. “Sparkplug is a new JavaScript compiler that fills the gap between needing to start executing quickly and optimizing the code for maximum performance. Short builtin calls optimize where in memory we put generated code to avoid indirect jumps when calling functions.”

Chrome 91 has started rolling out to users earlier this week.

via BleepingComputer