In a blog post aimed at developers, Microsoft claimed that when the company delivers Edge 91, the browser will be the best performing browser on Windows 10.

The reasons are two new technologies Microsoft added to the browser: Startup boost and sleeping tabs.

Startup Boost

First, Startup boost launches Microsoft Edge more quickly by running a set of core Microsoft Edge processes in the background, all without adding additional resources when Microsoft Edge browser windows are open. Microsoft says turning on your computer and getting online with Microsoft Edge will be much faster.

Sleeping Tabs

The new sleeping tabs feature gives Microsoft Edge a performance boost when using multiple browser tabs simultaneously. It helps optimize the performance of your Microsoft Edge browser by freeing up system resources from unused tabs. Microsoft says sleeping tabs is further improved and offers up to 82% memory savings based upon internal data collected on the preview builds. It does so by immediately putting ads to sleep when you put tabs in the background for instant resource savings. Sleeping tabs also now has additional improvements to save system resources on Windows.

Microsoft expects to deliver Edge 91 later this week.