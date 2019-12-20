Google releases a fix for the Chrome v79 data loss bug

A couple of days back we reported that Google had halted the rollout of Chrome v79 update due to a critical data loss bug. In case you missed the news, the bug caused the loss of crucial login data in third-party apps that used Android’s WebView system.

Google later confirmed that the update didn’t delete any data but changed the location making it impossible for the third-party apps to access it. Google has worked ou the issue and is now pushing version 79.0.3945.93 update to the Chrome users which should fix the issue. Google Chrome and the Android WebView system works in sync so updating the Chrome browser will also update WebView. Google also noted that the developers don’t need to take extra steps as updating the WebView will solve the data loss bug.