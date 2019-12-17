Google halts the Chrome v79 update due to a critical bug

Google has been forced to halt the rollout of Chrome v79 update due to a critical bug. This came after users reported experiencing the loss of crucial login data in third-party apps.

Google has now confirmed that any app that accesses Android’s WebView system by Chrome could be affected by the bug. The update has been rolled out to almost 50% of the Android users. According to Google, the update didn’t delete any data but changed the location making it impossible for the third-party apps to access it.

This has caused massive outrage among users and developers who are getting negative reviews on their apps because of the bug. “This is a catastrophe. Our users’ data are being deleted as they receive the update,” said one frustrated developer. Google, on the other hand, acknowledged the issue and has said that it will take time around a week to fix the issue. Google, however, didn’t confirm the revised timeline for the rollout of the Chome v79 update to the public.