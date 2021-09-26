Google has announced an app for Android users which can replace the remote control for Google TV boxes.

The app is not only useful for regular remote duties but also makes it a lot easier to enter text like searches and passwords.

The feature can be accessed either by adding the remote tile to quick settings from an Android device or through the Google TV app.

The app is currently Android only, with Google not commenting on any iOS version and will be released in 14 countries over the next few weeks.

Google has also said it is making the feature available for all Android TV boxes in the future.

via the verge