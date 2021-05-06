Google Play Store will have a safety section later this year

Google today pre-announced upcoming safety section in Google Play. This is similar to Apple’s privacy labels that are designed to help you understand how apps handle your data. Google Play Safety section will help people understand the data an app collects or shares, if that data is secured, and additional details that impact privacy and security. Google will be highlighting the following:

The app has security practices, like data encryption The app follows our Families policy The app needs this data to function or if users have choice in sharing it The app’s safety section is verified by an independent third-party The app enables users to request data deletion, if they decide to uninstall

Google Play will also introduce a policy that requires developers to provide accurate information of the above. Google will share more details in the coming months. Starting Q2 2022, new app submissions and app updates submitted to Google Play Store must include this information.

Source: Google