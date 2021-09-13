The upcoming Pixel 6 series will be Google’s flagship-tier smartphone for 2021, and there is a lot of hype around it. The hype is perhaps justified mainly for two reasons: it’ll be the first Pixel phone to be powered by Google’s own Tensor SoC, and the other reason is that it’ll mark the return of Google as a flagship phone maker. Now, the Google Pixel 6 Pro smartphone has recently surfaced on the Geekbench website, adding to the hype.

The Geekbench listing not only reveals the scores but also gives us some insights into the specifications of the upcoming Pixel smartphone. According to the listing, the Pixel 6 Pro has a tri-cluster CPU configuration — two cores clocking at 2.84GHz, another two CPU cores clocking at 2.25GHz, and four CPU cores at 1.80GHz. The listing also reveals a 12GB RAM variant of the smartphone, and this could be the maximum primary memory that you’ll get in the smartphone. Unsurprisingly, the Google Pixel 6 Pro is running Android 12.

As can be seen in the above screenshot, the Google Pixel 6 Pro smartphone manages to get a single-core score of 414 and a multi-core score of 2074 on Geekbench 5. However, since the Pixel 6 Pro isn’t running the final software at this moment, we’re expecting the benchmark scores to be better than what they are now.

GOOGLE PIXEL 6 RUMORED SPECS

Google Pixel 6 is rumored to feature a 6.67-inch curved AMOLED display, in the top middle of which a single punch-hole cutout resides. It’s currently not known whether or not the display will have support for a high refresh rate. It will be the first smartphone to be powered by Google’s own Tensor chip coupled with 8GB of RAM.

The smartphone rocks a triple camera setup, a primary wide-angle camera, a periscope telephoto camera, and an unknown camera, which are accompanied by an LED flash. The camera module also includes 50MP primary and 12MP Ultra-wide cameras. For taking selfies, you get a 12MP front-facing selfie camera.

Other features include dual stereo speakers, wireless charging, a 4614mAh battery, IP68 dust and water protection, an under-display fingerprint scanner.

Google Pixel 6 series is expected to launch on October 19.