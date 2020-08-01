Google is launching the Google Pixel 4a next week Monday, on the 3rd August 2020, after the handset was repeatedly delayed.

The full specs have already leaked, and we had believed that the handset will cost $399.

A new leak, however, pitches the handset at a much lower price.

The handset is now expected to cost only $349, with availability at launch in U.S, UK, Ireland, Germany, Australia, Japan, Canada.

The Google Pixel 4a recently cleared the FCC certification site and also appeared on Google Store.

Google Pixel 4a specs

Screen5.81 inch OLED, 2,340 x 1,080 display with a 60Hz refresh rate
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 730G, Adreno 618 GPU
RAM/Storage6GB RAM/128 GB storage
Battery3140mAh battery
Camera12.2MP read camera with OIS and EIS, 8MP front-facing camera
Audiodual speakers + headphone jack
StylePlastic shell, Just Black
Pricing$349
AvailabilityU.S, UK, Ireland, Germany, Australia, Japan, Canada.
