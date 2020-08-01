Google is launching the Google Pixel 4a next week Monday, on the 3rd August 2020, after the handset was repeatedly delayed.

The full specs have already leaked, and we had believed that the handset will cost $399.

A new leak, however, pitches the handset at a much lower price.

??Google Pixel 4a SPECS??

?5.81 inch OLED

?6GB RAM/128 GB storage

?3140mAh battery

?Snapdragon 730G

?12MP main lens

?dual speakers + headphone jack

?Available only in Just Black for $349 — user203562962 (@samsungbloat) August 1, 2020

The handset is now expected to cost only $349, with availability at launch in U.S, UK, Ireland, Germany, Australia, Japan, Canada.

The Google Pixel 4a recently cleared the FCC certification site and also appeared on Google Store.

