Google Phone app may get call recording feature soon

The Google Phone app is the default dialer app on Pixel devices, Android One devices and MIUI devices in some countries. While the Google Phone app offers several unique features such as spam protection, mini call view and caller ID, it lacks the call recording feature that is available in several other dialer apps.

XDA-Developers today reported that references to call recording feature was found in the version 43.0.289191107 of the Google Phone app rolled out for Pixel devices today. It is not clear whether Google will roll out this call recording feature to users worldwide, instead we think Google will allow OEMs to control this feature. We can expect Google to officially announce this feature in the coming months.

You can download the Google Phone app here from Play Store.

via: XDA-Developers