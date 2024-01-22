Google Meet now has AI studio lighting and sound, one can join without a Google account

Google Workspace announced two significant updates to its video conferencing platform, Google Meet, focusing on improved audio and visual quality and simplified access for non-registered users.

Duet AI for Google Workspace Enterprise has additional features to enhance the appearance and audio quality of video calls. With Studio Lighting, users can simulate professional lighting conditions by adjusting brightness, position, and color. Studio Sound uses AI technology to improve the audio quality of communication from headsets and dial-in participants, resulting in clearer conversations.

Moreover, individuals can now join Google Meet meetings on mobile devices without a Google account. This can be done by using meeting links or codes that allow direct access for guest participants.

Meeting hosts can maintain control by requiring traditional login credentials or choosing an “Open” setting where anyone with the link can join the meeting.

The combined video effects will be available gradually on the web and mobile platforms for all users. If you require studio lighting and sound, purchase the Duet AI add-on, which is available only to Google Workspace Enterprise customers. Lastly, guest access on mobile devices is now available for all users.