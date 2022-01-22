Google is rumored to be adding some of Pixel 6’s uniqueness to a more affordable Pixel 6a. We’ve recently posted renders of the upcoming Pixel 6a, giving you a comprehensive idea of what the smartphone looks like. But apart from renders, we can also give you some details about the possible launch date of the smartphone.

According to reliable tipster Max Jambor, Pixel 6a, the toned-down variant of the Pixel 6, will go official sometime in May. If you recall, May is when the company held its Google I/O event in the past few years, though that doesn’t necessarily mean that the phone will be announced at the event. The last time Google announced phones on its I/O event was way back in 2019 — the Pixel 3a and 3a XL.

The Pixel 6a will not be very different from the Pixel 6 in terms of the overall design and core features. However, it’s expected to be a bit less powerful than the original Pixel 6. Overall, for average users, it’s hard to tell the differences between the two as from the looks of it, the Pixel 6a looks very much like the Pixel 6.

While we haven’t heard rumors related to the pricing of the new higher-midrange Pixel smartphone, it looks like Google is wanting to compete against the likes of the OnePlus 9RT. We’ll have more clarity on this once we get some details on the asking price.

Meanwhile, you can check out the rumors specifications of the Pixel 6a smartphone below.

PIXEL 6A RUMORED SPECS

The tipster also says that the Google Pixel 6a will feature a 6.2-inch flat OLED display with a single centered punch-hole camera. The 6a is also expected to have dual rear cameras and single a LED flash. Rumor has it that Google Pixel 6a will use the same 50MP Samsung ISOCELL GN1 sensor as the original Pixel 6.

The tipster hasn’t given us the complete information about the specs of the smartphone. For example, details related to camera details, processors are not known. But it’s being said that the company might use a mid-range Tensor processor or a Snapdragon 778G in the phone. It’s expected to be available in 6GB or 8GB of RAM with up to 128GB of storage.

Other features include a USB Type-C, in-display fingerprint sensor.