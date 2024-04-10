Google Maps Hide Points of Interest - Simple How-To Guide

by Dennis Otieno 

Google Maps hide points of interest

Google Maps lets you hide your points of interest if they feel too distracting. I’ll show you how to efficiently manage POIs so you can stay focused during navigation.

Let’s jump right in!

How To Hide Your Points of Interest on Google Maps

You can temporarily remove your favorite place, travel plans and routes, starred places, and more. Follow the below steps:

  1. Go to Google Maps on your device. I’ll use a PC for this demonstration.
Google Maps favorites and points of interest
  1. Tap on the Saved button.
google maps Saved button
  1. If you want to hide your Favorite places, tap on the three dots, then click hide on your map.
Google Maps favorites
  1. All your favorite places will disappear.
Favorites hidden
  1. You can also tap the three dots on your starred places and remove them.
Starred places removed

Google Maps allows you to hide your points of interest if you’re overwhelmed by the many icons on your screen. These steps will help you remove your pins, favorite spots, starred places, restaurants, and more.

