Google Maps goes eco-friendly, suggests you walk or take public transport when times match

Google is bringing yet another important feature to Maps. Besides AI-powered smart suggestions for individual preferences, the popular map app will start showing suggestions to walk or take public transport when the times of both options match.

In an announcement on Wednesday, Google says that this feature is currently being tested out in several European cities, like Amsterdam, Barcelona, London, Paris, and Rome, as well as other parts of the world like Sydney and Montreal.

“When it comes to traveling and commuting, we want people to have the right information to make more sustainable choices,” says Google. Sometimes, taking public transport like buses or trams plus walking can even be faster than using cars, especially in cities where the traffic is always packed during rush hours.

The tech giant will also soon let app and web developers integrate flight emission estimates into their platforms using the TIM (Travel Impact Model) developer API, its method to predict per-passenger flight emissions.

Google also said that it’s improving the Search mode in several countries for now, especially when looking into long-distance train routes and supporting buses. Although, the tech giant is yet to announce when these options will be available for all users worldwide.

Apple Maps, Google Maps’ number-one competitor, has somewhat brought similar features sometime last year. The app, which comes pre-installed on Apple devices, now has an “eco-friendly guide” to help you find zero-waste refill stations and take-out spots across the US for now.