Google Maps Apple Watch Not Navigating [Fixed]

Is Google Maps on Apple Watch not navigating properly? When that happens, you can’t enjoy the convenience of turn-by-turn navigation.

Read this guide to learn the best and proven fixes that actually worked for me. I’ll lead you through the steps one by one, so let’s go!

How To Fix Google Maps on Apple Watch Not Navigating

Before you start with the following troubleshooting methods, ensure your Apple Watch and iPhone satisfy the following conditions:

Google Maps app is only compatible with watchOS 5 or later operating systems-based Apple Watches. For turn-by-turn navigation, your iPhone must run iOS 10 or better. Don’t forget to turn on the Bluetooth service of your iPhone.

Now, go through the fixes in the order they appear:

Solution 01: Enable and Disable Airplane Mode on iPhone

Swipe down from the top-right corner of the iPhone to bring up the Control Center. Tap on the Airplane Mode icon near the Bluetooth icon to enable it. After 10 seconds, repeat the above steps and disable the Airplane Mode.

Solution 02: Always Enable Bluetooth on iPhone

Open the iOS Control Center. If the Bluetooth icon is whitish or grey, the service isn’t working. Tap on the Bluetooth icon to activate it. Remove the Apple Watch from your wrist. Put it on again and enter the necessary password to unlock the Apple Watch. Test Google Maps navigation now.

Solution 03: Enable Cellular Data

Activate Cellular Data on your iPhone so Google Maps can use mobile data internet. Here’s how:

Swipe down from the top-right side of the screen. You’ll see the Control Center. There, tap on the Cellular Data icon. If it turns green, it means you’ve successfully turned on mobile data.

Now, Google Maps should be able to offer turn-by-turn navigation on your iPhone and Apple Watch.

Solution 04: Refresh Apple Watch and iPhone Connection

Closely check the watch face for the current status of iPhone and Apple Watch synchronization. If you see the red X icon or the red Disconnected icon, there’s an issue with connectivity. Here’s how to fix that:

Disable and enable Bluetooth on your iPhone. Place the iPhone and Apple Watch close to each other. Touch and hold the bottom of the Apple Watch screen. The Control Center of watchOS will show up. Swipe up on the Control Center screen. You’ll see an iPhone icon on the Control Center. Tap on that. If your iPhone makes a “Ping” sound, you’ve successfully established connectivity.

Solution 05: Restart the Apple Watch and iPhone

Restart iPhone

Speak “Hey Siri” to bring up the Siri personal assistant on the iPhone. Then say, “Power Off“. When the Power Off button appears, tap on that. Wait for 10 seconds. Press and hold the Side Button to power on your iPhone.

Restart Apple Watch

Use the Apple Watch Side Button to power off the watch. Long press the Side Button to show the slider. There, tap on the Power On/Off icon and slide it to the right to shut down the Apple Watch. After 10 to 15 seconds, press and hold the Side Button until you see the Apple logo. You’ve successfully restarted your Apple Watch.

Solution 06: Enable Necessary App Permissions

Unlock your iPhone and access the Settings app. It usually has a gear icon. Scroll down and tap on Privacy & Security. This is where you can manage various app permissions. Now, find and tap on the Location Services option. This section controls which apps have access to your device’s location. Scroll through the list of apps that use location services until you find Google Maps. Tap on it. Google Maps offers three options for location access: Never, While Using the App, and Always. Ensure that you’ve selected either the While Using the App or Always option. Also, activate the Precise Location service while you’re on Location Services > Google Maps.

Now, check if your Apple Watch can show turn-by-turn navigation to the selected destination on Google Maps.

Solution 07: Update Google Maps

Update Google Maps on iPhone

Open the App Store on your iPhone. Tap on your avatar or profile picture in the top-right corner of the App Store. You’ll see the Account screen of the App Store. Under the Update All section, you should see Google Maps. If you see so, tap on the Update button next to it.

Update Google Maps on Apple Watch

Wake up your Apple Watch by pressing any button or touching the screen. Tap the Digital Crown once to unlock the Apple Watch and also access the apps. Swipe the screen to find the App Store icon. Tap on that. On the App Store, scroll down to the bottom to find the Account option. Tap on that. Again scroll down on the Accounts screen to find the Updates section. If Google Maps is outdated, you’ll see the updates there. Tap the Update button.

Solution 08: Uninstall and Reinstall Google Maps

Locate the Google Maps app icon on your iPhone’s Home Screen. Long tap on the app icon. A context menu will show up. There, tap on the Remove App option. On the confirmation screen, tap Delete App. Deleting an app from the paired iPhone also deletes it on the Apple Watch. Go to the Apple Watch and tap the Digital Crown to access the Home Screen. Ensure that the Google Maps app isn’t there.

Now, reinstall Google Maps on your iPhone from the App Store. Then, open the Watch app on your iPhone and tap on the My Watch option.

There, you should see Google Maps under the Available Apps section. Tap the Install button next to it.

Solution 09: Update iOS and watchOS

Any temporary bug in the iOS or watchOS can also interfere with Google Maps and navigation. Hence, check for device updates.

Update iOS

Tap on the Settings app on the iPhone. Just below the Services Included with Purchases option, you should see Software Update Available. Tap on that. Tap the Update Now button. Your iPhone might restart to complete the update process.

Update watchOS

Tap on the Digital Crown on the Apple Watch. Find the Settings app on the screen and tap on it. Go to General in the Settings screen. Now, find and tap on the Software Update option. There, tap the Install button if it’s showing. Wait until the watchOS system updates itself and restarts the Apple Watch.

Solution 10: Reset Location & Privacy Settings

Open the Settings app on your iPhone. Tap on the General settings option. Scroll down and tap on the Transfer or Reset iPhone option on General. On the next screen, tap on the Reset option. Tap on Reset Location & Privacy from the pop-up that shows up from the bottom. Enter your iPhone passcode when prompted by the iOS system. Tap on Reset Location & Privacy again to confirm.

Once done, go to Settings > Privacy & Security > Location Services. Find Google Maps there and tap on it. Now, select any option from While Using the App or Always to grant it the necessary location service access.

So, now you know how to fix Google Maps Apple Watch not navigating. If the issue persists you can contact Google Support for advanced technical support.

Did the article help you? Do you know a better way to handle Google Maps navigation troubles? Don’t forget to let me know by commenting below!