Google is, as expected, pushing for more AI features for upcoming Google Pixel 9

Strings that hint at these features were spotted in AICore app and Google Messages beta

With the Google Pixel 9 release date just around the corner, Google is apparently set to bring more AI features to the upcoming device.

Now, code digger @AssembleDebug (in a tip to PiunikaWeb) has found strings of codes that hint at these “on-device” AI features. They were found in the latest versions of the AICore app and the Google Messages beta.

As you can see, some of the strings include, “OCR,” “TEXT_TO_IMAGE,” “MAGIC_REWRITE,” “SUGGESTED_TEXT,” “TEXT_CLASSIFICATION,” “SMART_REPLY,” and more.

These on-device features are pretty much self-explanatory: OCR, short for Optical Character Recognition, may soon let the camera detect texts in pictures that it’s taking, almost akin to the similar feature on the iOS 15, or Text Actions in Snipping Tool.

TEXT_TO_IMAGE is also one to watch. You may also soon be able to generate any AI images, but the best part of that is it likely won’t rely on cloud storage like Microsoft’s Designer on Copilot.

The QUESTION_TO_ANSWER and MAGIC_REWRITE strings, found in Google Messages, also suggest that you may be able to ask questions to on-device AI models, like generating codes for programs.

The Pixel 9 lineup includes the original, entry-level Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and Pixel 9 Pro X, each comes with different specifications. Rumors on the streets are saying that Pixel 9 will have the Tensor G4 as its brain, coupled with Android 15 software. While Google is yet to announce its price tags, Android Police predicts it’s likely priced at around $700 (Pixel 9), $800 (Pixel 9 Pro), and $1,000 (Pixel 9 Pro XL).