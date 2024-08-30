Google gets serious about pushing Google Gemini for students, now includes OpenStax

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

Google has been pushing for Gemini, its AI offering, for educational purposes. Google Gemini for students now includes OpenStax, letting you “pull information from academic textbooks” a lot easier.

Google announced the capability this week, but the Mountain View tech giant and OpenStax have long partnered up during the Google I/O event back in May of this year.

At that time, Google said that it was adding OpenStax and DataCommon to the list of services from which institutions can purchase licenses on the Gemini Education add-on. What’s new now is that you can mention @OpenStax on the Gemini chatbot, ask about real, academic questions, and get answers from academic textbooks.

Google also announced other key features like interactive quizzes with step-by-step feedback and the ability to upload and analyze 10 documents to create personalized study guides. It’s also adding data protection for Google Workspace for Education users if you use Gemini as an additional service so your data won’t be human-reviewed.

And, if you’re a Gemini Advanced user, you can use a Learning Coach Gem for tailored study plans and receive explanations on complex topics through multimedia resources.

Google has announced a lot of improvements to Gemini in recent days. Custom “Gems” is now live, and it (sort of) works like custom GPTs for OpenAI’s ChatGPT. The company also added support for new file types on the Gemini chatbot and resumed the capability of generating images of people with the new Imagen 3 model after previously pausing it due to controversies.