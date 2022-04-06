Google has announced that Google Docs is getting Emoji reactions later this month, for when you really don’t want to type out a useful written comment.

According to Google, while “giving and receiving feedback is a key collaborative workflow in Google Docs,” things have become a little too formal over the years, so now it’s high time that things got spiced up with the addition of colourful emoji reactions.

With the entirety of Google’s emoji 14.0 catalogue at your disposal, the new reactions, which will exist alongside the option to comment on selected text normally, can be as vague or direct as you want in your responses.

While this new feature will definitely be a welcome tool to some users looking to spice up their reactions and comments, it has been possible to put emojis in comments within Google Docs for some time. This is thanks to Windows’ built-in emoji keyboard, which is bound to win + period by default.

According to Google, this feature is expected to roll out to rapid release domains throughout the next 15 days, with the rest of us receiving the feature in the fifteen days after that, which starts on April 20th.

If you’re not looking to spice up your Google Docs with emojis but are still after some fancy formatting, your specific tastes are in luck, as Google also recently announced that Google Docs will be receiving expended Markdown support throughout this month.