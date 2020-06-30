Google confirms acquisition of North, will not be shipping Focals 2.0 AR glasses

Last week, we reported that North is in the “final stages” of an acquisition by Google for about $180 million. Today, Google and North confirmed the news by making the acquisition official.

“North’s technical expertise will help as we continue to invest in our hardware efforts and ambient computing future. They’ll join the Google team based in Kitchener-Waterloo, Canada—North’s hometown and an area with impressive tech talent. We’re excited to welcome our new colleagues, and committed to the growing global tech community of Kitchener-Waterloo,” said Rick Osterloh, Senior Vice President, Devices & Services at Google.

“Over the last while, it became clear that aligning with Google would significantly advance our shared vision. This acquisition is a terrific fit for North,” said co-founders of North.

North also announced that it will stop the sales of Focals 1.0 AR glasses and it will not be shipping Focals 2.0 AR glasses.

Source: Google, North