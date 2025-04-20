Google Classroom Adds 17 New Languages, for Better Accessibility and Workflow

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Google Classroom is expanding to support 17 more languages, making digital education tools more accessible to teachers and students globally. Its most recent addition totals more than 70 supported languages, a boon for the project’s global educational reach.

The new addition of languages includes Afrikaans, Assamese, Estonian, French Canadian, Icelandic, Kazakh, and Swahili. More languages will be added in the coming weeks, and users will soon be able to use Georgian, Irish, Macedonian, Nepali, Sinhala, and Uzbek. This expansion applies to both web and mobile versions of Google Classroom.

Users will experience the change automatically once their Google Account or device settings are set to one of the newly supported languages. However, some features — such as Read Along in Classroom, Practice Sets, Originality Reports, and Gemini in Classroom — may not yet be available in all languages.

This update follows Google Classroom’s recent enhancement to its grading system, which introduced bulk grading tools like “grade all” on both the Gradebook and Student Work pages, significantly improving workflow for educators.

With this dual focus on language inclusivity and smarter tools, Google continues to reshape digital education for a wider audience.