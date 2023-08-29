Google Chat space limit of members just got dramatically improved to half a million users

Want to add more people to your workspace, but the Google Chat space limit of members says no? Well, we may have some good news for you.

Besides announcing Google Duet AI, which honestly is kind of cooler than Windows Copilot at the same price, the tech giant just revamped its Google Chat space limit of members. It was increased to 50,000 earlier this year, but now, you can invite up to 500,000 members to Spaces.

“Since we introduced Duet AI in Google Workspace, thousands of companies and more than a million trusted testers have used it to help them write, visualize, accelerate workflows, have richer meetings, and more,” says Google’s Vamsee Jasti in the announcement.

Besides that, Google is also enabling message views, which will provide a snapshot of engagement in a given space. This will help teams to see which messages are being read and responded to, so they can focus their attention on the most important conversations.

Though, Google Chat still does a lot to catch up with Slack. Although it has Duet AI, a powerful AI tool that can do things like translate live and summarize meetings in real-time, Slack still has the upper hand when it comes to the number of users it can support. On top of that, Slack does not have a limit on the number of users for paid plans.

Google Chat is available on iOS, Android, and Web apps.